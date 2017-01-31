What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Luiz scored a great goal.

David Luiz scores stunning free-kick vs Liverpool

When Chelsea win a free-kick in a good position, opposing teams have come to expect Willian to step up and strike it.

The Brazilian has emerged as something of a set-piece specialist over the course of the past season-and-a-half, and he showed his talents on Saturday with a special free-kick in the 4-0 win over Brentford.

So when Chelsea won a free-kick 25 yards from goal, and Willian stood over the ball, Liverpool players clearly expected the 28-year-old to hit it.

What they didn’t see was David Luiz lurking just behind Willian. And as Mark Clattenburg blew his whistle, it was the defender - not the forward - who struck the ball.

Liverpool were caught out - the wall wasn’t set and Simon Mignolet could be seen unprepared - and the ball flew into the back of the net.

It was a truly brilliant hit. Luiz has shown over the years that he has a mean strike, although Willian’s emergence has prevented him from taking many free-kicks this season.

But his first goal this season was well worth the wait. Check it out below.

Schoolboy error

Liverpool supporters will quite rightly be irritated that their players were so easily caught out. Jurgen Klopp’s team entered the game desperately needing three points but they exhibited schoolboy defending, against the Premier League’s best team, no less.

Just look at Mignolet as the ball was hit.

Twitter reacts

Here’s how fans reacted to Luiz’s wonderful goal.

Is Simon Mignolet good enough for Liverpool? Let us know in the comments section below!



