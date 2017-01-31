If you're an Arsenal fan, it doesn't get much worse than watching a former Tottenham captain scoring against you within ten minutes.

It makes matters worse if they're now the Watford centre-back and their goal comes from a free-kick.

Of course, this is exactly what Younes Kaboul pulled off at the Emirates, with the Hornets going in at the break harbouring a shock 2-0 lead.

Troy Deeney was the scorer of the second goal, but it's fair to say the Gunners' faithful were busy concentrating on one of their own players and his brief cameo appearance.

Aaron Ramsey was on the pitch for just 17 minutes before he was forced off with an injury.

Had Arsene Wenger's hand not been forced, there has to be a chance he'd have taken the Welshman off anyway, such was the level of his performance.

Kaboul's thunderous strike may yet be credited to Ramsey as an own goal, and the midfielder also played a role in Deeney's second having given the ball away in the build-up play.

Fans furious

Never one to shy away from giving his opinion on Arsenal's shortcomings, Piers Morgan quickly vented his disdain on Twitter - and it wasn't long before other Arsenal fans were joining him.

Morgan's rant

That wasn't the end of Morgan's tirade either - when he starts bringing Donald Trump into it, you know he's completely lost it.

It remains to be seen whether Ramsey now faces a spell in the treatment room with an injury, but maybe he could do with a little time out of the spotlight after tonight.

The 26-year-old is generally having a season to forget. With no Premier League goals to his name, he's only found the back of the net once, and that was in the FA Cup against Preston.

It's no wonder the fans are losing their patience with him.

