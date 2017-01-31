What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Ramsey was taken off with an injury after 17 minutes .

Arsenal fans were furious with Aaron Ramsey's 17-minute performance vs Watford

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

If you're an Arsenal fan, it doesn't get much worse than watching a former Tottenham captain scoring against you within ten minutes.

It makes matters worse if they're now the Watford centre-back and their goal comes from a free-kick.

Of course, this is exactly what Younes Kaboul pulled off at the Emirates, with the Hornets going in at the break harbouring a shock 2-0 lead.

Article continues below

Troy Deeney was the scorer of the second goal, but it's fair to say the Gunners' faithful were busy concentrating on one of their own players and his brief cameo appearance.

Aaron Ramsey was on the pitch for just 17 minutes before he was forced off with an injury.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Travis Kelce and Marquette King end feud at Pro Bowl

Travis Kelce and Marquette King end feud at Pro Bowl

Kyle Shanahan briefly lost the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl gameplan

Kyle Shanahan briefly lost the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl gameplan

New rumour of John Cena's WrestleMania opponent throws up surprising name

New rumour of John Cena's WrestleMania opponent throws up surprising name

Kurt Angle's brilliant reason for not congratulating John Cena on 16th world title

Kurt Angle's brilliant reason for not congratulating John Cena on 16th world title

Ronaldinho thinks there's an attacking trio better than Messi-Suarez-Neymar

Ronaldinho thinks there's an attacking trio better than Messi-Suarez-Neymar

Steven Caulker has just completed the weirdest transfer deadline day move

Steven Caulker has just completed the weirdest transfer deadline day move

Had Arsene Wenger's hand not been forced, there has to be a chance he'd have taken the Welshman off anyway, such was the level of his performance.

Kaboul's thunderous strike may yet be credited to Ramsey as an own goal, and the midfielder also played a role in Deeney's second having given the ball away in the build-up play.

Fans furious 

Never one to shy away from giving his opinion on Arsenal's shortcomings, Piers Morgan quickly vented his disdain on Twitter - and it wasn't long before other Arsenal fans were joining him.

Morgan's rant 

That wasn't the end of Morgan's tirade either - when he starts bringing Donald Trump into it, you know he's completely lost it.

It remains to be seen whether Ramsey now faces a spell in the treatment room with an injury, but maybe he could do with a little time out of the spotlight after tonight.

The 26-year-old is generally having a season to forget. With no Premier League goals to his name, he's only found the back of the net once, and that was in the FA Cup against Preston.

It's no wonder the fans are losing their patience with him.

Was Aaron Ramsey to blame for Arsenal going 2-0 down? Have your say in the comments. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Alexis Sanchez
UEFA Champions League
Football
Mesut Özil
Premier League
Arsenal
Watford
Thierry Henry

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again