Tom Brady.

Tom Brady's emotional response when asked who his hero is

Published

Super Bowl LI will mark the seventh time Tom Brady has made an appearance in the big game, so you would have thought by now he would be used to the kind of questions he would be asked during the media week leading up to it.

The New England Patriots quarterback was asked by a seven-year-old boy who his favorite hero is, as he is a hero to many youngsters around the world.

The young boy and the media around him probably weren't expecting an emotional response to the question, but that's exactly what they got. You can watch Brady's response in a video further down in this article.

In response to the boy's question, the four-time Super Bowl champion said: "I think my dad is my hero because he’s someone I look up to every day." Brady then paused as he choked up as he held back the tears from his eyes.

The quarterback was asked more on his father, Tom Brady Sr., as to whether or not his dad speaks for him.

“I’d say my dad represents his feelings. Because he’s a dad, and I’m a dad,” Brady said, holding back tears. “So, yeah.”

This comes after last week, Brady Sr. said he believes Roger Goodell’s actions in regard to Deflategate were 'beyond reprehensible'. His son was suspended for the first four games of the 2016 season for his apparent involvement in the scandal.

However, as we get closer and closer to the weekend, we're also edging nearer to the possibility of the NFL commissioner handing the Super Bowl trophy to Brady in what is bound to be an awkward moment for Goodell, but a great sight for Patriots fans.

If this comes to be, then it's clear not even suspensions or emotional talks about his father can distract arguably the greatest quarterback of all time.

AFC Championship - Pittsburgh Steelers v New England Patriots

