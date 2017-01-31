Official online NBA destination in the UK

LeBron James and Charles Barkley feud : Anthony and Wade have had their say

By now, you know of the growing feud between LeBron James and Charles Barkley.

If not, it basically can be summed up this way: Barkley called LeBron’s recent remarks about his team needing outside help as “inappropriate” and “whiny”. LeBron took exception and called Chuck a “hater”.

More words were said, but in today’s day and age, social media blew it up into a viral story.

Earlier today, one of LeBron’s best friends Dwyane Wade offered his support of his former teammate and agreed that it was time for him to put Barkley in his place.

Here were his exact words, via K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune.

While some people might view those comments as a bit hypocritical considering Wade’s current situation in Chicago, it’s obvious that he had LeBron’s back 100 percent.

Carmelo Anthony, also a close friend to LeBron, also chimed in to support his buddy.

You can sense that he was really speaking from the heart there and that a little bit of that statement was him talking about himself, but he also defended LeBron in the escalating battle.

For years, Barkley has been offering his blatantly honest options as an NBA analyst for Turner Sports. Known for his direct and unforgiving takes, he captivates fans and viewers every time he speaks because he’s not afraid to say anything.

NCAA Men's Final Four - National Championship - Villanova v North Carolina

Because of his style, he often times comes off as being harsh or overly critical of certain players and for whatever reason, LeBron has always been someone that Barkley has criticized.

Therefore, LeBron, who clearly pays close attention to what the media says, had enough and finally snapped.

Judging by the responses of D-Wade and Melo, this was something that has been bothering King James for a long time.

Cleveland Cavaliers v New York Knicks

It remains to be seen whether or not more NBA players will speak out in defense of either man.

Until then, we can only eat up the drama in what is currently the juiciest fight happening in the NBA.

