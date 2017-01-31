Liverpool's start to 2017 has been nothing short of awful.

Since the turn of the year, the Reds have been knocked out of both the domestic cups and lost to Swansea.

Jurgen Klopp's men have also dropped points against Sunderland and Manchester United in the Premier League - where it matters most.

That run made a good result against Chelsea more important than ever when the two sides met at Anfield on Tuesday night.

However, it was the Blues who drew first blood in a 1-1 draw, David Luiz blasting a free kick past Simon Mignolet.

Mignolet, and it has to be said, the rest of the Liverpool defence, didn't seem to be ready for the set-piece, but replays showed Mark Clattenburg had clearly blown his whistle.

The Liverpool 'keeper wasn't the only one to blame for the score staying at 1-0 until the 57th minute.

Firmino skies it

Roberto Firmino was handed a sitter and while you'd expect a player of his finishing ability to put the ball in the back of the net, the Brazilian instead did this:

From looking at that, it's hard to believe that the 25-year-old is the club's top scorer.

And with Sadio Mane confined to the bench until late on, nursing a hot water bottle on his knee, Liverpool could really have done with him putting a chance like that away.

As all great team-mates do, though, Georginio Wijnaldum soon took the heat off Firmino with a well-executed header to equalise for the hosts, and Mignolet later saved a Diego Costa penalty. Firmino must have given them both a thank-you.

Under fire

Fans on Twitter weren't overly impressed with his performance, but most of them obviously acknowledged he was simply having an off day.

Chelsea have only conceded 15 goals over the course of the campaign so far, so it goes without saying that chances against Antonio Conte's side need to be taken.

If Liverpool had lost, Firmino would have had to take his fair share of the blame.

