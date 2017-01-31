Simon Mignolet was among the most disliked people in Liverpool when he dozed off for Chelsea’s opening goal against the Reds.

The Belgian was still organising his defence as David Luiz struck the ball into the unguarded half of the net.

Mignolet is very often criticised by Liverpool supporters, and Luiz’s goal simply provided his critics with even more ammunition.

Article continues below

The best way for a goalkeeper to redeem himself, in any situation, is by making crucial saves. It’s one way for the fans to forget about any earlier mishap.

And so, though Liverpool fans might have been fearing the worst when Chelsea were awarded a penalty in the second half, Mignolet clearly saw it as his opportunity to shine.

Article continues below

The 28-year-old dived low to his right to deny Diego Costa’s spot-kick and keep the score at 1-1 following Georginio Wijnaldum’s equaliser.

Chelsea were unable to find a winner, meaning Liverpool’s three-game losing streak is over.

Mignolet saved Costa's penalty

The match pretty much summed up Mignolet’s Liverpool career. Woeful in parts, brilliant in others.

Check out his penalty save below.

But where there’s the good, there is so often the bad. He completely clocked off for Luiz’s opener.

Fans react to Costa's penalty

Liverpool’s title hopes are very slim, but defeat at Anfield would have extinguished any chance they have of overtaking the table-toppers.

Jurgen Klopp’s side still dream of finishing in the top, though, and so it’s no wonder Liverpool fans are lavishing praise on Mignolet - although it left some fans surprised.

Are Liverpool still in the title race? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms