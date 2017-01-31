What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Mignolet came to Liverpool's rescue.

Simon Mignolet saves Diego Costa's penalty in Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Simon Mignolet was among the most disliked people in Liverpool when he dozed off for Chelsea’s opening goal against the Reds.

The Belgian was still organising his defence as David Luiz struck the ball into the unguarded half of the net.

Mignolet is very often criticised by Liverpool supporters, and Luiz’s goal simply provided his critics with even more ammunition.

Article continues below

The best way for a goalkeeper to redeem himself, in any situation, is by making crucial saves. It’s one way for the fans to forget about any earlier mishap.

And so, though Liverpool fans might have been fearing the worst when Chelsea were awarded a penalty in the second half, Mignolet clearly saw it as his opportunity to shine.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Travis Kelce and Marquette King end feud at Pro Bowl

Travis Kelce and Marquette King end feud at Pro Bowl

Kyle Shanahan briefly lost the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl gameplan

Kyle Shanahan briefly lost the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl gameplan

New rumour of John Cena's WrestleMania opponent throws up surprising name

New rumour of John Cena's WrestleMania opponent throws up surprising name

Kurt Angle's brilliant reason for not congratulating John Cena on 16th world title

Kurt Angle's brilliant reason for not congratulating John Cena on 16th world title

Ronaldinho thinks there's an attacking trio better than Messi-Suarez-Neymar

Ronaldinho thinks there's an attacking trio better than Messi-Suarez-Neymar

Steven Caulker has just completed the weirdest transfer deadline day move

Steven Caulker has just completed the weirdest transfer deadline day move

The 28-year-old dived low to his right to deny Diego Costa’s spot-kick and keep the score at 1-1 following Georginio Wijnaldum’s equaliser.

Chelsea were unable to find a winner, meaning Liverpool’s three-game losing streak is over.

Mignolet saved Costa's penalty

The match pretty much summed up Mignolet’s Liverpool career. Woeful in parts, brilliant in others.

Check out his penalty save below.

But where there’s the good, there is so often the bad. He completely clocked off for Luiz’s opener.

Fans react to Costa's penalty

Liverpool’s title hopes are very slim, but defeat at Anfield would have extinguished any chance they have of overtaking the table-toppers.

Jurgen Klopp’s side still dream of finishing in the top, though, and so it’s no wonder Liverpool fans are lavishing praise on Mignolet - although it left some fans surprised.

Are Liverpool still in the title race? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Liverpool
Simon Mignolet
Chelsea
Philippe Coutinho
Diego Costa
Football
Premier League
Steven Gerrard

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again