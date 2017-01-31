As expected, everyone and anyone had their say on the failed return of Ronda Rousey at UFC 207 after she was stopped by Amanda Nunes inside of a minute.

Her mixed martial arts future is up in the air following comments made by UFC president Dana White, but there’s one fighter that fans have been wanting to hear from following that devastating loss.

MCGREGOR DEFENDS ROUSEY

Conor McGregor hadn’t been as vocal as others on the situation, with many celebrating her failure and claiming her career was done and how she was exposed.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

However, speaking at his Q&A session with Ariel Helwani in Manchester, the Notorious blasted those that celebrated her loss.

He said: “When Ronda lost, I woke up to all these messages: ‘Now let’s see what they do.’

Article continues below

“I’m like, ‘What?!’ I don’t celebrate (that). I love Ronda. I’ve always supported Ronda, and then when she loses that second one, people are trying to make me celebrate like, ‘Now they’ve got nobody.’

'WEAK INDIVIDUALS'

“That’s the wrong mindset. I don’t celebrate another person’s defeat like that. That’s weak. That’s a weak individual that does that.

“There’s people that tried to celebrate when I lost that got nothing to do with it.

"That’s not the sign of the champion – that’s not the sign of a true champion. I couldn’t believe it. We’re all in it on our own, but what someone else does or doesn’t do has no effect on me and what I do.

“I’m doing what I do, she’s doing what she’s doing, everyone else is doing what they’re doing and it is what it is.”

McGregor also had his say on Rousey getting a free pass from her media duties, something that saw the Notorious pulled from the UFC 200 card when he wanted the same.

He added: “I didn’t give a f**k! I’m the two-weight world champion at that stage. I’m f*****g richer than rich. I don’t give a bollocks, she didn’t have to do the media and that’s great.”

McGregor has always been supportive of Rousey, and it’s great to see someone with influence come to her defence.

What do you make of Conor McGregor’s comments on Ronda Rousey? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms