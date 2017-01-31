Recently, LeBron James spoke out regarding his team’s talent level and clearly indicated that they are in need of outside help.

Even though he attempted to clarify his initial statement and back track, he said what he said.

And it seems like the Cavaliers have heard his message.

As reported by ESPN’s Chris Haynes, Cleveland brought three playmakers: point guards Mario Chalmers and Kirk Hinrich along with wing player Lance Stephenson.

Haynes noted that according to his source, the Cavaliers will pick one of the three and sign him before the All-Star break.

It’s important to note that the Cavs have one roster spot available, but can also open up another one if they decide to waive center Chris Anderson, who is out for the rest of the year with a knee injury.

Chalmers played four seasons with LeBron with the Miami Heat and reached the NBA Finals four times with him, winning two. The 30-year-old is recovered from a right Achilles tear that he suffered last March and is known for producing in clutch moments, despite his lowly career averages of 9.0 points and 3.8 assists.

Hinrich is well-versed when it comes to switching teams. Last year, he played for the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks. The 36-year-old holds career averages of 10.9 points and 4.8 assists per contest and is known for his three-point shooting accuracy (a career 38 percent shooter from deep).

Stephenson is the most versatile of the three and despite the fact that he's a wing player, he also has above-average facilitating abilities. As an elite perimeter defender, the 26-year-old is healthy after rehabbing from groin surgery in November. Earlier this season, he played six games with the Pelicans before the injury and averaged 9.7 points, 4.8 assists and 3.0 rebounds per contest in limited minutes.

At least one, if not two, of these players will likely be signed in the near future as Cleveland looks to halt the recent struggles and turn their 2017 performance around.