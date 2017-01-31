This year's Royal Rumble was a good one as it included such legendary names as Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, Chris Jericho, and The Undertaker.

Y2J and The Deadman both played a key part in the Royal Rumble. The latter eliminated four men before being eliminated himself by Roman Reigns to set up a potential feud between the two later this year at WrestleMania. Jericho, on the other hand, was the iron man lasting over an hour in the match and reaching the final four before being eliminated by Reigns as well.

However, both of them were in really rough shape and picked up injuries during the main event, according to reports.

NoDQ has reported that The Undertaker's hip, which he recently had surgery on, was giving him problems despite the fact he was the number 29 entrant into the Royal Rumble match.

Dave Meltzer also said about The Deadman's Royal Rumble performance: "So Undertaker, he was hurting real bad last night. I mean you could look at him and you could see that he wasn't in shape, and you know... it's the hip. You know... I mean there's nothing else to really say about it.

"He's got two months before WrestleMania. He had surgery. He came back to quick from surgery, I think that's pretty clear. But you know it was the time and they had a story... and the way that the match was structured he really didn't have to do a whole hell of a lot. But even that when he was backstage he was hurting a lot. So... yeah that's the gist of the thing with him."

Jericho reportedly hurt his ankle during the match when he was suplexed by Brock Lesnar. However, this was apparently only a minor injury as he was able to work a match with Sami Zayn the following night on Raw, as well as being choke slammed through a table by Braun Strowman whilst doing commentary for Kevin Owens' match.

It is expected that The Phenom won't be doing too much in-ring work between now and WrestleMania, so this minor injury shouldn't be scaring WWE fans.

As for Y2J, the angle on Raw this week with him being choke slammed through a table could be used to give himself some time off from in-ring action if it is needed before his expected feud with Zayn at Fastlane and possibly working with Owens as well at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Both wrestlers are doing well for their ages, but this is just a gentle reminder that they might not be as nimble as they used to be.

