Fight fans are often treated to some amazing fights, featuring some of the best knockouts or submission holds that we see on a rare occasion.

Most recently, we saw Alexey Oleynik utilise the Ezekiel Choke inside of the UFC's Octagon – the first time it was ever used in the organisation – as The Boa Constrictor picked up a first-round win over Viktor Pesta.

SUBMISSION OF THE YEAR CONTENDER?

In fact, we saw another crazy outcome at the Invicta FC event between Amy Montenegro and Celine Haga after Montenegro secured a decision victory – while unconscious.

It seems as if we have another special manoeuvre to praise, and it’s certainly an early submission of the year contender.

Former UFC featherweight star Diego Brandao was in action at the EFN 58 event, making it his first fight since being released from the organisation after being arrested and charged with aggravated battery with bodily harm.

As you’ll be able to see in the video below, 8,000 fans were in attendance in Dagestan to watch their local hero - Murad Machaev - in action, but instead, they witnessed one of the best submissions of 2017.

After a takedown in the beginning of the second round, Machaev looked to end the fight with strikes from the top position on Brandao, who was on his back.

However, the Brazilian masterfully pushed his opponent with both of his legs, sending him into the air and then wrapped his legs around Machaev’s left arm to lock in an armbar, and the Dagestani had no choice but to submit, much to the disappointed of the home crowd.

