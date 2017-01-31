The Miami Heat are currently 19-30 and sit in 12th place in the Eastern Conference.

Despite their lowly record, they have been one of the hottest teams over the last few weeks, winning eight games in a row.

Some of the wins were against quality, likely playoff-bound opponents, including the Houston Rockets, Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls.

Therefore, despite a plethora of injuries, it seems like head coach Erik Spoelstra has the team clicking on all cylinders as of late.

Led by Goran Dragic, Hassan Whiteside, and shockingly Dion Waiters, the Heat’s win streak matches a mark that the “Big Three” of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh only reached five times in their four-year run when they were in town.

Of course one of those streaks by the Big Three lasted 27 games in 2013, but the rest of their streaks were in line with what this current team has done since the middle of January.

It’s important to note that the four years of the Big Three Era included four trips to the NBA Finals and two championships.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Heat are 4.5 games behind the Charlotte Hornets who hold the coveted eighth seed in the Eastern Conference standings. In fact, they’re part of eight teams (including the seventh and eighth seeds) that are separated by a total of just five games.

Now at just past the halfway point of the long, 82-game regular season, anything can happen, especially given the number of injuries that Miami has had to deal with this year.

If those players get healthy and the team continues to play at a high clip, a playoff appearance isn’t out of the question.

That’s remarkable for a team that started the year 11-30.

If they somehow make the playoffs, it would be a shock if Spoelstra receive the Coach of the Year award, and rightfully so.

Who needs LeBron after all?