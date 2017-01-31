When LeBron James said the Cleveland Cavaliers needed a playmaker in order to compete, NBA legend and current TNT analyst Charles Barkley tore into him for making the comment.

Barkley called the comments made by the Cavaliers' star 'inappropriate' and 'whiny', which caused James to respond by saying the analyst was a 'hater' and that he's never got into trouble unlike the former Philadelphia 76ers power forward.

This has caused Barkley to fire at King James once more.

According to Rachel Nichols on Twitter, Barkley called James 'whiny' on ESPN Radio, while also saying: "he is not going to "get personal" the way he says LeBron did."

The 53-year-old also said: "Clearly he Googled me and found out some things," while also saying: "This notion that we have to be friends - we're never going to be friends."

When he was asked if he would sit down with the Cavaliers star to get to the bottom of the situation, he said: "Why I got to clear the air? It's not going to change my opinion."

Barkley even suggested that he and LeBron should go at each other with paintball guns as an event at the All-Star weekend, which quite frankly, sounds ridiculous and stupid.

Several players have come to the support of James in this feud, including Camelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade, but really, this spat needs to stop before it escalates further and out of control. Hopefully, the two can talk to one another soon to put this drama to bed and concentrate on the basketball instead.

However, because LeBron has always been someone that Barkley has criticized, you just know for a fact that the next time he makes a mistake, the TNT analyst is just going to be all over it - especially after the way he spoke above - bringing up this whole dispute again and state how much of a distraction it was.