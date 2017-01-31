One of the biggest criticisms WWE fans have of the company is their continual reliance on the part-time stars.

They’re still being utilised to this day, with the Royal Rumble being heavily featured around the likes of The Undertaker, Goldberg and Brock Lesnar.

PART-TIMERS

Nobody can deny the impact they’ve had and the contributions they’ve made, and the amount Vince McMahon pays them to keep coming back just shows how valuable they can be as star attractions.

At the end of the day, fans still want to see them while they can, to an extent anyway.

However, many fans dislike the fact that they take up valuable spots for other talents, especially the up-and-coming stars.

Perhaps this is why the WWE are frantically trying to find – or create – the next John Cena, as the opportunities aren’t there yet but that's a problem WWE have found themselves in due to their own mistakes.

A Reddit user did some digging recently, regarding The Beast Incarnate’s WWE career since his WrestleMania 32 victory over The Lunatic Fringe, Dean Ambrose.

LESNAR'S INACTIVITY

His findings showed just how much work Lesnar has put in.

Following that event, Lesnar has competed in three pay-per-view matches, and two live events which don’t really get added to any records.

His SummerSlam win over Randy Orton lasted 11 minutes and 45 seconds.

Survivor Series saw Goldberg embarrass Lesnar, in a ‘fight’ that lasted one minute and 25 seconds while his latest stint in the Royal Rumble lasted four minutes and 29 seconds.

The Reddit user, ‘Coffspring’, also added that his total in-ring time lasted only two minutes and 39 seconds longer than the time he fought for the UFC last year, when he defeated Mark Hunt.

In fact, Lesnar probably made more money in those three events than WWE stars did that work five days a week.

Lesnar does have the leverage, and with a reported salary of $6 million per year, it makes you wonder whether it’s even worth paying that much for a star attraction who participates in the physical aspect for just over 15 minutes a year.

Let's wait and see how long his match with Goldberg at WrestleMania 33 lasts.

Does Brock Lesnar deserve the money for the little work he puts in? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

