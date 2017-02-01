In partnership with the NFL in the UK

NFL

Odell Beckham Jr..

Odell Beckham Jr. pulls off incredible one-handed catch during Pro Bowl warm-ups

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The NFL Pro Bowl isn't exactly an event many fans look forward to every year, but at least this year they hosted several skills drills to test the players selected in several different categories.

As expected, Odell Beckham Jr. excelled in the catching events for the NFC, and he even did well during his team's 20-13 defeat to the AFC, catching six passes for 93 yards.

However, it was during the pregame warm-ups where he showed off the most doing, you've guessed it, another one-handed catch. The best part was the pass came from Patrick Peterson!

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

As you can see in the video below, the Arizona Cardinals defensive back threw the ball downfield from inside his own half to the waiting New York Giants wide receiver.

Staying true to himself, Beckham caught the ball in brilliant style with an over-the-top one-handed grab while jumping in the air, much to the amazement of the crowd at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Sunday.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Tom Brady's emotional response when 7-year-old asks who his hero is

Watch: Tom Brady's emotional response when 7-year-old asks who his hero is

Travis Kelce and Marquette King end feud at Pro Bowl

Travis Kelce and Marquette King end feud at Pro Bowl

New rumour of John Cena's WrestleMania opponent throws up surprising name

New rumour of John Cena's WrestleMania opponent throws up surprising name

Kurt Angle's brilliant reason for not congratulating John Cena on 16th world title

Kurt Angle's brilliant reason for not congratulating John Cena on 16th world title

Steven Caulker has just completed the weirdest transfer deadline day move

Steven Caulker has just completed the weirdest transfer deadline day move

Carl Jenkinson's move to Crystal Palace collapsed after he discovered Jeffrey Schlupp's wages

Carl Jenkinson's move to Crystal Palace collapsed after he discovered Jeffrey Schlupp's wages

While we should expect the Giants star to make one-handed catches like this, many are hoping he takes as much hard work as he does practicing these flamboyant grabs in toning down his antics in order to become a better player for the team overall.

Beckham said he had spoken to Dallas Cowboys wideout Dez Bryant about handling criticism at the Pro Bowl, so many fans will be hoping he learns and becomes a better player from this year's Pro Bowl experience, rather than having more lapses in judgment that cause distractions for the team.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eli Manning
New York Giants
Victor Cruz
Superbowl
NFL
Michael Strahan

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NFL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again