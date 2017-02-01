The NFL Pro Bowl isn't exactly an event many fans look forward to every year, but at least this year they hosted several skills drills to test the players selected in several different categories.

As expected, Odell Beckham Jr. excelled in the catching events for the NFC, and he even did well during his team's 20-13 defeat to the AFC, catching six passes for 93 yards.

However, it was during the pregame warm-ups where he showed off the most doing, you've guessed it, another one-handed catch. The best part was the pass came from Patrick Peterson!

As you can see in the video below, the Arizona Cardinals defensive back threw the ball downfield from inside his own half to the waiting New York Giants wide receiver.

Staying true to himself, Beckham caught the ball in brilliant style with an over-the-top one-handed grab while jumping in the air, much to the amazement of the crowd at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Sunday.

While we should expect the Giants star to make one-handed catches like this, many are hoping he takes as much hard work as he does practicing these flamboyant grabs in toning down his antics in order to become a better player for the team overall.

Beckham said he had spoken to Dallas Cowboys wideout Dez Bryant about handling criticism at the Pro Bowl, so many fans will be hoping he learns and becomes a better player from this year's Pro Bowl experience, rather than having more lapses in judgment that cause distractions for the team.

