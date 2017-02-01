What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE released the emotional footage on 'WWE 24'.

WWE share emotional scene with Vince and Shane following WrestleMania 32

One of the most successful pieces of original content the WWE have uploaded on the Network is the ‘WWE 24’ programme.

It highlights what really goes down behind the scenes, where we’ve seen how WrestleMania XXX was put together, Seth Rollins’ return to in-ring action, plus so much more.

The company released the latest instalment following this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, and it revolved around WrestleMania 32 which was held in Dallas.

In the episode, fans were able to see how the New Day found inspiration for their incredible entrance, but it was a moment between Shane and Vince McMahon which stole the show.

As we know, Shane returned to in-ring action on that night to take on The Undertaker in a losing effort.

He probably didn’t feel like a loser on the night, though.

Fans were chanting his name, and although is body may have been in bits the next day, you can bet jumping off the Cell was worth it in that moment.

EMOTIONAL EMBRACE

As you can see in the video below, there was a fantastic moment between Shane and Vince, showing the chairman letting his guard down and allowing us to see him like we’ve never seen him before, as he embraced his son after a wonderful match.

Narrating over the clip, Shane said: “I’m so very proud of that entire match.

“After the match was over, I broke down, because my entire family was there.

“I went over and I hugged my Dad, I get one of my first pats on the back that night.

"The very event my father created, being a part of that, that is yet another magical moment that I won’t forget, ever.”

It’s great to see what goes on behind the scenes, which usually isn’t the case as fans as we’re often limited to what goes on inside of the ring.

With it being a family affair, you can’t blame Vince for breaking down after the match.

What do you make of the footage between Vince and Shane? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

