Last week, Oklahoma City Thunder big man Enes Kanter punched a chair in frustration and lost the battle, tragically breaking his forearm in the non-basketball act.

Losing a player who averages 14.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game may, on the surface, seem like a huge hit, especially considering how well he had been playing in the month of January.

In 13 games played, he averaged 16.2 points and 8.4 rebounds in just 24.3 minutes per contest.

Most importantly, he was the go-to scorer on the offensive side of the ball when Russell Westbrook was off the court.

With a number of offensive moves that put him into an elite class among the league’s post scorers, Kanter’s ability to fill up the stat sheet was a major part of Oklahoma City’s success this year.

But, don’t count the Thunder out.

Here are three reasons why losing Kanter isn’t the end of the world, even if it seems like it’ll hurt the team badly.

The Thunder have players on the roster who can step up

There are a number of players who will have to assume different roles now that Kanter is out for a couple months.

Directly, Joffrey Lauvergne and Jerami Grant will likely split Kanter’s minutes off the bench. On the year, Lauvergne has seen limited playing time and has put up 5.2 points and 3.4 rebounds over 13.8 minutes per contest in 41 appearances. Grant, who is more versatile and athletic than Lauvergne, has played 21.8 minutes per contest in 45 appearances and has put up 5.9 points per game.

When given the opportunity of close to 30 minutes, both players have shown that they are capable of bringing something positive to the table.

Victor Oladipo is a starter who might be seeing more time with the second unit. In Kanter’s absence, it wouldn’t surprise me to see Billy Donovan remove Oladipo from the starting lineup and use him similarly to how he used Kanter all season long.

Due to the lack of scoring options when Westbrook is off the court, Oladipo would fit nicely into the primary role with the second team. Expect him to see added minutes, especially with that bunch of players. He’s averaging 16.2 points per game this year, which ranks second on the team.

Finally, Kanter’s injury gives Steven Adams and Domantas Sabonis opportunities to see 30-plus minutes per game on a consistent basis. Adams, who is enjoying a career-year at 12.1 points and 7.6 rebounds er game in 30.2 minutes, is fit enough to handle a run in the mid-30’s and Sabonis, who is putting up 6.2 points and 3.6 rebounds in his rookie starting role, will be given an opportunity to expand his game.

Inside the numbers

According to SportsLine’s Daniel Cypra, the projected win total without Kanter won’t take too much of a hit.

“Kanter could be out two months, or about 20 games. According to SportsLine's advanced calculations, Oklahoma City's chances of winning any single game go down 4.7 percent without Kanter in the lineup. Over the course of 20 games, that comes out to one fewer win than if he had played for the next two months.”

In summary, Cypra concludes, “With Kanter, SportsLine had the Thunder going 11-9 in their next 20 games. One less win means SportsLine projects Oklahoma City to go 10-10.”

Further, James Herbert of CBS Sports explained how he doesn’t think Kanter’s absence will make much of a difference.

“Kanter's on/off numbers are exactly what you'd expect. He's a force on the glass and he has a soft touch on the inside, so the Thunder score 108 points per 100 possessions when he's on the court and 101.7 points per 100 possessions when he's on the bench.”

However, Herbert explained how he’s a defensive liability. “While he has made some strides on the defensive end, he's still a liability in the pick and roll and not much of a rim protector, so Oklahoma City gives up 107.9 points per 100 possessions with him on the court and 101.6 points per 100 possessions when he's on the bench.”

In other words, his poor defense has canceled out his awesome offense (the Thunder have outscored opponents by 0.1 points per 100 possessions) with him on the court.

That doesn’t amount to anything at all.

Free agent possibilities

While they have in-house options to make up for Kanter’s void, there are also some free agents who are available that would fit into their system.

Domestic frontcourt players like J.J. Hickson and Ryan Kelly would both give the Thunder an outside threat at the four or five, which is something they currently lack. International free agents Andrea Bargnani or Yi Jianlian would also be interesting additions if the terms worked for both sides.

Oklahoma City doesn’t have to add anyone (or these players), but it’s just a quick snapshot at the talent that’s out there.

In all, losing Kanter hurt from a morale perspective. Because of his recent progression and growth of his role within the offense before he injured himself, it makes it harder to swallow for Thunder fans.

However, based on the three reasons above, the blow might not be as severe as expected.

Plus, when Westbrook is going out and posting triple-doubles on a nightly basis, it makes the situation a little better.