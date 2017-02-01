Miami Heat's Goran Dragic and Dion Waiters are finally clicking with one another as they ride an NBA-best eight-game winning streak into Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Waiters missed 20 games early in the season because of a groin injury, but after a couple of games, the two are playing fantastic together and Miami is reaping the benefits.

It showed in the Heat's last game against the Brooklyn Nets as Dragic scored 20 points with three rebounds and eight assists, while Waiters put up 19 points with six rebounds and nine assists, helping the team climb back up the Eastern Conference.

Confidence is so sky high for the pair, they've even given themselves nicknames, a very cringeworthy one to say the least.

Tim Reynolds has tweeted saying: "Goran Dragic and Dion Waiters now want to be called 7-Eleven. "We're always open," Dion said. (Think about it.)"

Yes, Monday night was evidence that the two are always open for shots as Miami defeated the Nets 104-96 for their eighth win in a row, but 7-Eleven? C'mon. Surely you can come up with a better nickname than that!

Sure, Dragic wears the number seven while Waiters wears 11, so it kinda makes sense. 7-Eleven's are generally fast and convenient which the two have been recently. Okay, it's growing on me now.

After they combined together for a total of 39 points, 17 assists, nine rebounds, and just two turnovers against Brooklyn, Heat fans will be hoping '7-Eleven' will be able to replicate this kind of performance against the Hawks and continue their winning streak and rise up the Eastern Conference.