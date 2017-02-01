The RAW women's division may not have the most depth of all of the divisions within the WWE, but it is arguably the most star studded.

With names like Charlotte, Sasha Banks and Bayley all making up the division, it is one of the more competitive areas of the WWE.

A big change coming

With stars like Paige, Summer Rae and Dana Brooke also making up the division but not having been seen on WWE TV for some time, the division could be set for one big change in the coming weeks.

After weeks of being ambushed and victimised by Nia Jax, Sasha Banks is rumoured to be about to embark on a very interesting Road to WrestleMania.

The Boss has been expected to have a big match planned for WrestleMania 33 but she could be a very different woman by the time the event takes place.

Dave Meltzer reported on Sunday Night that Banks is expected to turn heel relatively soon and should enter WrestleMania in the same role.

As for what her match could become at WrestleMania is anyone's guess, however it is highly expected that she will be facing Bayley in some capacity.

Banks' backstage segment with Bayley on Monday's episode of RAW showed her already turning away from the advice of her friend.

If Banks does turn heel and is set to face Bayley at WrestleMania, a singles match would mean that it would be without the Women's Championship on the line.

Then again, a triple threat Women's Championship match wouldn't be out of the question, as that same scenario received positive feedback at last year's show.

A lack of Faces?

If Banks is to turn heel in the coming weeks, it could leave RAW with a very unbalanced women's division in terms of face and heel superstars.

While Charlotte, Nia Jax, and Banks all would be working as heels, Bayley would be the sole face superstar in the division.

However with over a month until the Fastlane PPV and WrestleMania two months away, there is still time for other superstars to change character, or for someone from NXT to make their mark on RAW.

