The Royal Rumble is in the books and love it or hate it, Randy Orton has his place in the WrestleMania main event confirmed.

Many fans were left underwhelmed by the main event at Sunday's Royal Rumble event however, and have become somewhat critical of Vince McMahon.

Questionable Road to WrestleMania

With John Cena crowned as the WWE Champion once again, many are questioning what plans will unfold before we reach WrestleMania.

Fans will always be critical of WWE, but when someone with experience of writing for the WWE becomes critical of them, that raises some eyebrows.

Brian Maxwell Mann - who was part of WWE's creative team several years ago has launched a scathing Twitter rant against his former employers.

Maxwell issued several tweets which painted a dull image of the future for the fans and also spoke heavily about Vince McMahon.

Stating that McMahon ignores the thoughts of writers when it comes to WrestleMania season is a big claim, but Maxwell wasn't done there.

Maxwell would Go on to claim that "a hands on Vince McMahon is the worst Vince McMahon" and that he cares more about Shane's ego than creating new fans.

Whilst he clearly isn't a fan of the direction that his former employer is leading the WWE in, he also gave a hint as to what fans should expect at WrestleMania 33.

The cryptic tweet regarding what many feel may happen at Mania and suggesting that they won't like what happens with WWE Champion John Cena.

What Maxwell could be hinting at is anyone's guess, but his tweets have certainly opened a can of worms that will not close anytime soon.

