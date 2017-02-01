Following their complete absence from the Royal Rumble event, Smackdown Tag Team Champions American Alpha showed their frustration on Tuesday's Smackdown.

Alpha have held the titles for over a month but weren't included in the match card for the Royal Rumble, meaning the championships were also absent.

A new motive

During an interview backstage, Chad Gable announced that no-one on Smackdown seems eager to step up and take on the Champions.

Visibly upset by being overlooked at the Rumble, the Tag Team Champions decided to head to the ring and host an open challenge.

Granting a title match to any Smackdown team that wants one, Gable and Jordan issued their open challenge - only for chaos to ensue.

The Usos were the first team to answer the call but before they new it, the ring was full with every tag team in the division.

American Alpha, The Usos, The Ascension, the Vaudevillains, Breezango and Heath Slater and Rhyno would all come out to try and earn a chance at the Tag Team titles.

All six teams would battle it out until only the champions and the former champions Slater and Rhyno were left standing.

Following Smackdown, the announcement was made on Talking Smack that all six teams will compete in a tag team turmoil match at Elimination Chamber.

The title reign of American Alpha has been largely unremarkable as no competitors from the Smackdown tag team division featured at the Royal Rumble.

New champions could be good for the brand as it could breath new life into the tag team division just in time for WrestleMania.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms