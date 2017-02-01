It is less than two weeks until the return of the Elimination Chamber and on the first episode of Smackdown since the Royal Rumble, the match became complete.

John Cena made history by becoming a 16 time Champion at the Royal Rumble and he is now set to defend his title inside the structure on February 12th.

A crowded Chamber

The return of the event had been announced ahead of the Royal Rumble, but the only confirmed participants were Cena and AJ Styles.

Smackdown Commissioner Shane McMahon took the opportunity to announce all six of the participants at the very start of Tuesday's show.

Along side Cena and Styles, Bray Wyatt, The Miz, Baron Corbin and the Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose will be battling for the title inside the Elimination Chamber.

McMahon made the announcement in his office whilst he alongside Styles and Smackdown General Manager Daniel Bryan watched highlights of the WWE title match from the Royal Rumble.

Following the announcement, several clashes between the competitors evolved during the show which saw Ambrose take on Styles in the main event.

The Miz would watch the main event from the commentary table and half way through the match, he would be joined by the Lone Wolf.

As for the other two men in the match, Cena and Wyatt would come face to face at the very start of the show.

Wyatt was accompanied the winner of the Royal Rumble, Randy Orton - the man who awaits the victor of the Elimination Chamber at WrestleMania.

Big rumours

Following the Royal Rumble many rumours have circulated about just what the Road to WrestleMania may feature for the stars of Smackdown.

With a clash between Wyatt and Orton at WrestleMania being one of the top rumours, a lot could be set to change over the next two months.

