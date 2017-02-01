What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Cena will defend his title inside the Elimination Chamber.

Six competitors announced for the Elimination Chamber

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It is less than two weeks until the return of the Elimination Chamber and on the first episode of Smackdown since the Royal Rumble, the match became complete.

John Cena made history by becoming a 16 time Champion at the Royal Rumble and he is now set to defend his title inside the structure on February 12th.

A crowded Chamber

The return of the event had been announced ahead of the Royal Rumble, but the only confirmed participants were Cena and AJ Styles.

SUBMIT AN ARTICLE

Got an opinion on the Elimination Chamber match? Share it by submitting an article to GMS here: http://gms.to/haveyoursay5

Article continues below

Smackdown Commissioner Shane McMahon took the opportunity to announce all six of the participants at the very start of Tuesday's show.

Along side Cena and Styles, Bray Wyatt, The Miz, Baron Corbin and the Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose will be battling for the title inside the Elimination Chamber.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Tom Brady's emotional response when 7-year-old asks who his hero is

Watch: Tom Brady's emotional response when 7-year-old asks who his hero is

Watch: Turns out Odell Beckham Jr. saved his best Pro Bowl moment for the warm-up

Watch: Turns out Odell Beckham Jr. saved his best Pro Bowl moment for the warm-up

Kurt Angle's brilliant reason for not congratulating John Cena on 16th world title

Kurt Angle's brilliant reason for not congratulating John Cena on 16th world title

New rumour of John Cena's WrestleMania opponent throws up surprising name

New rumour of John Cena's WrestleMania opponent throws up surprising name

Nathan Ake was subject of one of the strangest bids on deadline day

Nathan Ake was subject of one of the strangest bids on deadline day

Moussa Dembele reacts to Chelsea rumour with brilliant tweet

Moussa Dembele reacts to Chelsea rumour with brilliant tweet

McMahon made the announcement in his office whilst he alongside Styles and Smackdown General Manager Daniel Bryan watched highlights of the WWE title match from the Royal Rumble.

Following the announcement, several clashes between the competitors evolved during the show which saw Ambrose take on Styles in the main event.

The Miz would watch the main event from the commentary table and half way through the match, he would be joined by the Lone Wolf.

As for the other two men in the match, Cena and Wyatt would come face to face at the very start of the show.

Wyatt was accompanied the winner of the Royal Rumble, Randy Orton - the man who awaits the victor of the Elimination Chamber at WrestleMania.

Big rumours

Following the Royal Rumble many rumours have circulated about just what the Road to WrestleMania may feature for the stars of Smackdown.

With a clash between Wyatt and Orton at WrestleMania being one of the top rumours, a lot could be set to change over the next two months.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
AJ Styles
WWE
WWE Smackdown

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again