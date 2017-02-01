What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Steven Gerrard's reaction for Georginio Wijnaldum's goal v Chelsea is fantastic

Cut Steven Gerrard and you’d discover that the Whiston-born recently-retired midfielder bleeds Liverpool.

The 36-year-old spent almost his entire professional career with the Merseyside outfit after joining the club as a seven-year-old back in 1987.

Gerrard is now back at Anfield - the Reds announced he’d accepted a role within the club’s Academy two weeks ago - but is combining his full-time role at Anfield with his job as a pundit for BT Sport.

The former England international has settled into his new role with BT very well indeed.

And he was on duty alongside Rio Ferdinand and Michael Ballack for Tuesday night’s crunch Premier League clash between his beloved Liverpool and Chelsea.

Gerrard wasn't happy with Chelsea's opener

Gerrard, like every other Liverpool supporter, was angered at the manner in which Chelsea took the lead midway through the first half.

David Luiz’s quick free-kick caught Simon Mignolet off guard, although replays showed that referee Mark Clattenburg had blown his whistle before the set-piece was taken by the Chelsea defender.

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-CHELSEA

Gerrard, however, was annoyed that the initial free-kick that led to the opener was awarded in the first place.

But the Liverpool legend’s mood changed in the second half when Georginio Wijnaldum netted the home side’s precious equaliser.

Video: Gerrard's reaction to Wijnaldum's goal

And Gerrard, seemingly oblivious to the fact he was still being filmed, produced a wonderful reaction inside the studio.

Check it out here…

Liverpool fans react to Gerrard's celebration

Here’s how Liverpool fans have reacted to Gerrard’s epic celebration…

Liverpool avoid fourth straight home defeat

Klopp will be mightily received that Liverpool managed to avoid a fourth straight home defeat.

Liverpool v Chelsea - Premier League

A point means Liverpool remain fourth in the Premier League table, 10 points off Antonio Conte’s men, with 15 matches left to play.

