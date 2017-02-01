What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Gerrard explained the two reasons why Clattenburg got it wrong .

Steven Gerrard was furious with one big moment during Liverpool v Chelsea

David Luiz had every right to be delighted with his first-half goal against Liverpool.

The Brazilian put Chelsea 1-0 up with a superb free-kick, though it's fair to say Simon Mignolet should have done much better in goal.

In fact, Mignolet didn't appear to be watching at all and was still shouting at his defence when the ball rustled the net.

Given the technique with which Luiz executed it, Liverpool could have few complaints about going 1-0 down.

However, they did have one big issue with the goal - replays showed it was a rather contentious free-kick, but Mark Clattenburg clearly felt that Adam Lallana had fouled Eden Hazard.

Let's take another look:

Everyone will have an opinion on the incident, but thankfully, we have the BT Sport pundits to analyse decisions like that.

Steven Gerrard was as furious as you'd expect him to be.

Did Clattenburg get it wrong? 

While former Premier League referee Howard Webb was on hand to discuss whether Clattenburg had got it right or not, Gerrard interjected first.

"I disagree with Mark's [Clattenburg] decision for two reasons," he told BT Sport, per the Mirror.

"One he miss-controls the ball, if that's in the penalty area you'd never get a penalty for it because he's miss-controlled it. So outside the box the rules have got to be the same.

BT Sport Action Woman Of The Year Awards 2016 - Arrivals

"The contact is minimal, and he leans into [Adam] Lallana, so there is no way in the world that's a free-kick."

Contentious decision 

Webb suggested that Clattenburg had not had the perfect view, but Gerrard added:

"Does he not take the touch into consideration? That it's gone ten yards in front of him, and he's drawn the foul. You said it yourself, he's drawn the foul, he was clever."

Clattenburg later made another decision in Chelsea's favour, but Diego Costa was definitely fouled in the box.

Liverpool v Chelsea - Premier League

Even so, the striker's penalty was saved by Mignolet, so that moment may be quickly forgotten about.

And regardless of whether the first goal was deserved or not, Liverpool must still be thrilled with a point against the league-leaders.

Did Mark Clattenburg make the wrong decision? Have your say in the comments. 

