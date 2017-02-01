Liverpool and Chelsea played out a pretty entertaining 1-1 draw at Anfield on Tuesday evening.

David Luiz opened the scoring for the Blues, smashing home a free-kick from 25 yards in the first half after Liverpool’s defence went to sleep.

But Georginio Wijnaldum’s equaliser earned the Reds a point to keep them a point behind Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, both of whom dropped points.

Diego Costa squandered the chance to seal all three points for Chelsea when his tame penalty in the 76th minute was saved by Simon Mignolet, who made up for switching off for Luiz’s earlier strike.

The result benefits Antonio Conte more than it does Jurgen Klopp, though. His team have come out of a difficult encounter unscathed and are a point closer to the Premier League title.

There were positives for Liverpool, too. They have now taken four points out of six from Chelsea this season and welcomed back Sadio Mane.

“I am happy about the performance,” Klopp reflected, via Liverpool’s website. “I think it was obvious we played against an outstanding strong, outstanding experienced side.

“I thought we did well, from the first second we were in the game and were aggressive. It felt a little bit to me tonight like [in the] red shirt, we played with readiness, passion, will, greed against experience and coolness, and that’s quite difficult.”

Klopp: It was clever from Mignolet

Many were quick to blame Mignolet for his part in Chelsea’s goal but not Klopp. Instead, he leaped praise on Luiz’s intelligence to notice Liverpool were out of sorts.

Klopp continued: “They scored an outstanding goal. I know after not talking about the goalkeeper for one month probably you are ready to talk about him again, [but] I thought it was really smart [from Luiz], it was really clever and really well done so we have to respect this.

“Yes of course, if he [Mignolet] stands next to the post it’s an easy save and all the other situations would have been difficult.”

Mignolet didn't hear the whistle

Liverpool fans will agree that Mignolet should have been switched on. He later claimed not to have heard Mark Clattenburg’s whistle but that’s not a suitable excuse.

But the Belgian wasn’t the only one at fault. Liverpool’s defence was entirely organised - players weren’t sure who to mark and there was a gaping hole in the wall.

And Jordan Henderson didn’t help things by seemingly ducking under Luiz’s shot.

Video: Henderson ducks

Instincts will cause a player to flinch when a football is flying right towards their head. But what happened to players’ jumping? Had Henderson jumped, the ball would have hit him in the chest.

Watch the video below.

Liverpool fans react

Needless to say, Liverpool fans weren’t impressed with their skipper.

