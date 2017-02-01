What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Klopp was his emotional self.

Jurgen Klopp reveals what he told the fourth official after Simon Mignolet's penalty save

We got the good, the bad and the ugly from Jurgen Klopp in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw against Chelsea last night.

The Liverpool manager was his emotional self, wearing out the touchline and being ever present in the fourth official’s ear.

It was the full Klopp experience.

His Liverpool team managed a 1-1 draw against Chelsea that doesn’t really do much except halt their three-game losing streak.

The Reds remain 10 points adrift of the Blues and were mightily thankful that neither Arsenal or Tottenham Hotspur picked up three points.

Matches between Liverpool and Chelsea never usually fail to entertain and this one lived up to the billing. David Luiz capitalised on some inattentive defending from the hosts to fire the table-toppers ahead in the first half, but Georginio Wijnaldum’s header meant a point apiece.

With 14 minutes remaining, Joel Matip was adjudged to have fouled Diego Costa inside the box. Mark Clattenburg pointed to the spot but Costa saw his penalty saved by Simon Mignolet.

Klopp's outburst

After watching his goalkeeper deny the Chelsea forward, Klopp turned to the fourth official, Neil Swarbrick, and rather unpleasantly started to shout in his face.

What Klopp said to the fourth official

On first glance it seemed as if Klopp was letting his anger over the contentious penalty decision out on Swarbrick. But, speaking to the media after the game, he revealed what he actually said.

“Sorry I want to say something because no-one has asked me about it,” the German said, via the Liverpool Echo. “It was the fourth official thing.

“I know this from Germany, people writing a big story from reading lips or whatever. So 'nobody can beat us' is what I said. That's obviously not true! But it felt for me like this in this moment.”

Swarbrick responded

To his credit, the fourth official wasn’t offended by Klopp’s outburst and in fact praised the 49-year-old for his passion.

“I went back to the fourth official and said he was absolutely the wrong person to say it to,” Klopp added.

“But I said 'sorry I was a little bit excited' and he said 'no problem, I like your passion'. That actually I've never heard from a fourth official before so I thought it made sense you knew about it.”

Despite the fourth official accepting Klopp’s reaction as little more than passion, some, including Robbie Savage, are wondering whether he will be punished.

Should Klopp be punished for his outburst? Let us know in the comments section below!

