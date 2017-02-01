What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Mario Balotelli.

Mario Balotelli produced the funniest tweet on transfer deadline day

It’s not just us, is it? Transfer deadline day used to be a genuinely exciting event, but these days clubs don’t splash the cash on the final day of the window nearly as much as they used to.

Back in January 2011, Liverpool spent a fortune on Andy Carroll and Luis Suarez, while Chelsea forked out big money on David Luiz and smashed the British transfer record to sign Fernando Torres.

Carroll even travelled from Newcastle to Merseyside in a helicopter six years ago, it was that bonkers.

What did we get on transfer deadline day this year?

Odion Ighalo moved from Watford to China for £20 million, Southampton spent £14 million on Napoli’s Manolo Gabbiadini and Robbie Brady moved from Norwich City to Burnley for £13 million.

It was hardly the thrill-a-minute Sky Sports News had wanted us all to believe it would be *throws yellow tie into the bin*.

There wasn't much drama elsewhere

It wasn’t any more exciting on the continent, either.

January is a notoriously tough time for clubs to purchase players and most of the big teams in Spain, France, Germany and Italy either did their business earlier in the month or avoided the market altogether.

Balotelli, like millions of football fans, was sat at home watching the “drama” unfold on television yesterday.

And the Nice striker also found it all very boring - well, apart from one thing.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-NICE-BALOTELLI

Balotelli, who was watching Sky Sports Calciomercato - Italy’s version of Sky Sports News on deadline day - took to Twitter in the evening to express his views in typically hilarious fashion.

"The girls on Sky Sports calciomercato are definitely more interesting than the signings being made,” he posted, much to the amusement of his 3.8 million followers.

Classic Mario.

Unusual transfer window for Balotelli

Tuesday must have felt a little unusual for Balotelli, whose name has been linked with various clubs around the world during many transfer windows over the past five or six years.

For the moment, though, the 26-year-old appears to have found himself a home in the form of Nice.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-NICE-GUINGAMP

Belo has scored nine goals in 11 Ligue 1 appearances this term as Nice aim to spring a major surprise by winning the title.

