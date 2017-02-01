Knicks (21-29) 101, Wizards (28-20) 117

Markieff Morris (24/10/2), Bradley Beal (28/2/4) and John Wall (15/4/13) helped to extend the Wizards' long home unbeaten run. Marcin Gortat (15/10/2) also had a double-double for Washington. Carmelo Anthony (26/5/0) shot 10-17 from the field.

Pelicans (19-30) 106, Raptors (30-19) 108

With DeMar DeRozan suffering a sore right ankle, Kyle Lowry (33/4/10) hit the game-winning shot under intense pressure from Solomon Hill (4/2/1). Anthony Davis (18/17/3) posted a double-double for the Pelicans, as did Jonas Valanciunas (20/12/0) for the Canadians.

Kings (19-30) 83, Rockets (36-16) 105

It was a quiet night for James Harden (10/7/8) but the Rockets still cruised to victory thanks to a big night from Ryan Anderson (25/11/3) and a double-double from Clint Capela (12/11/1). DeMarcus Cousins (16/7/5) wasn't his usually dominant self for Sacramento.

Thunder (28-21) 94, Spurs (37-11) 108

Kawhi Leonard (36/8/4) shot 13/26 from the field as the Spurs dispatched of Russell Westbrook (27/6/14) and the Thunder. LaMarcus Aldridge (25/6/0) was also in fine form for the west's second best team - no other San Antonio player reached double digits.

Hornets (23-26) 98, Blazers (22-28) 115

Damian Lillard (27/4/4) and Allen Crabbe (21/5/0) led Portland in scoring as they cruised to a win against Charlotte. CJ McCollum (18/2/4) had some highlight hustle plays. Kemba Walker (22/3/5) was the focal point for the Hornets.

Nuggets (21-26) 116, Lakers (17-34) 120

D'Angelo Russell (22/7/10) returned to action from injury to help the Lakers end their seven-game home losing run. Nick Young (23/3/3) had a team-high as Lou Williams (21/5/7) got hot in the fourth. Wilson Chandler (26/9/4) had a game-high but the Nuggets could not avoid defeat.