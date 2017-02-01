Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

.

Spurs down Thunder; Raptors edge out Pelicans; Lakers end home losing streak

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Knicks (21-29) 101, Wizards (28-20) 117

Markieff Morris (24/10/2), Bradley Beal (28/2/4) and John Wall (15/4/13) helped to extend the Wizards' long home unbeaten run. Marcin Gortat (15/10/2) also had a double-double for Washington. Carmelo Anthony (26/5/0) shot 10-17 from the field. 

Pelicans (19-30) 106, Raptors (30-19) 108

With DeMar DeRozan suffering a sore right ankle, Kyle Lowry (33/4/10) hit the game-winning shot under intense pressure from Solomon Hill (4/2/1). Anthony Davis (18/17/3) posted a double-double for the Pelicans, as did Jonas Valanciunas (20/12/0) for the Canadians. 

Kings (19-30) 83, Rockets (36-16) 105

It was a quiet night for James Harden (10/7/8) but the Rockets still cruised to victory thanks to a big night from Ryan Anderson (25/11/3) and a double-double from Clint Capela (12/11/1). DeMarcus Cousins (16/7/5) wasn't his usually dominant self for Sacramento.

Thunder (28-21) 94, Spurs (37-11) 108

Kawhi Leonard (36/8/4) shot 13/26 from the field as the Spurs dispatched of Russell Westbrook (27/6/14) and the Thunder. LaMarcus Aldridge (25/6/0) was also in fine form for the west's second best team - no other San Antonio player reached double digits. 

Hornets (23-26) 98, Blazers (22-28) 115

Damian Lillard (27/4/4) and Allen Crabbe (21/5/0) led Portland in scoring as they cruised to a win against Charlotte. CJ McCollum (18/2/4) had some highlight hustle plays. Kemba Walker (22/3/5) was the focal point for the Hornets.

Nuggets (21-26) 116, Lakers (17-34) 120

D'Angelo Russell (22/7/10) returned to action from injury to help the Lakers end their seven-game home losing run. Nick Young (23/3/3) had a team-high as Lou Williams (21/5/7) got hot in the fourth. Wilson Chandler (26/9/4) had a game-high but the Nuggets could not avoid defeat.

Topics:
Sacramento Kings
Pacific Division
Western Conference
NBA
San Antonio Spurs
Southwest Division
Charlotte Hornets
Southeast Division
Eastern Conference
Denver Nuggets
Northwest Division
Houston Rockets
Portland Trail Blazers
Oklahoma City Thunder
New York Knicks
Atlantic Division
LA Lakers
Washington Wizards
Toronto Raptors
New Orleans Pelicans
Russell Westbrook

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again