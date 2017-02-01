Chelsea remain nine points clear at the top of the Premier League after their 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Anfield.

Nonetheless, Antonio Conte's men will no doubt feel it was a case of two points dropped, given the Reds' recent form in all competitions.

The Blues opened the scoring through an impressive David Luiz free-kick before Georginio Wijnaldum pulled one back for the hosts.

Article continues below

The league-leaders should be particularly frustrated, though, having witnessed Diego Costa's penalty saved by Simon Mignolet.

Not only would you expect the top flight's joint leading goalscorer to put it away from 12 yards, the chances of that seemed even higher considering Mignolet's poor goalkeeping for Luiz's strike.

Article continues below

Ultimately, it would have won Chelsea the game. Costa has played an enormous role in helping them to the summit, but that slip-up tonight robbed his side of what would have been a huge victory over a title rival - if you can even still call Liverpool that.

It's fortunate that because of their big lead at the top - coupled with the fact that neither Arsenal nor Tottenham won - nobody at Chelsea was too bereft after his miss.

Did Hazard laugh?

In fact, some particularly eagle-eyed fans on Twitter spotted something rather odd about Eden Hazard's reaction.

Take a look behind Conte and it appears that the playmaker is laughing - with several tweets claiming this footage comes from after Costa's spot-kick.

Some had the theory that Hazard didn't like being taken off and felt he would have done better than his team-mate.

Maybe he would have scored on the night, but there aren't many people you'd rather give that responsibility to over Diego Costa.

Disappointing performance

During his time on the pitch, Hazard didn't look completely fit and added little.

The Belgian may have won the free-kick that led to the Luiz goal, but even that was contentious.

It does seem strange that he'd be caught smiling so publicly just moments after such a big disappointment for his team, and we can't be sure what he was actually laughing about.

Yet, as far as Chelsea fans are concerned, it doesn't look great.

Do you think Hazard was laughing at Costa? Have your say in the comments.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms