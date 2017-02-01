Rio Ferdinand slams Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard for their new celebration

While inconsistency continues to marr Paul Pogba's debut season at Manchester United, one thing he certainly doesn't lack is charisma.

Ever since re-joining the Red Devils last summer and becoming their poster boy, the Frenchman has been a source of entertainment through his eccentric personality and wacky celebrations.

Indeed, videos have surfaced of Pogba practicisng the dab with Wayne Rooney's son, Kai, while more recent footage showed him celebrating United's win over Wigan in the players' tunnel.

Article continues below

During Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Chris Smalling's post-match interview, Pogba appeared and started cheering before walking off and saying "yes lads".

Another video has now gone viral of Pogba and Jesse Lingard showing off a new celebration, only this time, it's drawn some high-profile criticism.

Article continues below

In the footage below, posted on Pogba's Instagram and filmed by Timothy Fosu-Mensah in United's changing room, the pair demonstrated their dance moves.

However, while renowned for his own antics in the dressing room during his career, Rio Ferdinand is not a fan of Pogba and Lingard's latest stunt.

Speaking to BT Sport, the United legend put the midfield duo in their place by bringing up the club's current position in the Premier League.

"I've just seen a video of the lads dancing in the changing room," he said, per Goal. "I'm all for having a bit of fun on social media and stuff.

"But not when you're fifth (United are actually sixth) in the league, and you're not in the Champions League positions and you're fighting...

"You haven't won anything yet. Until you've won something you can't go out and do stuff like that.

"I'm all for having fun and I think part of Pogba's appeal especially is that he is a happy free spirit and I wouldn't want to take that away from him. But I think there's a time and getting the balance right.

"If that [video] comes out when you've won a cup final I'd be the first on to be pushing it out all over the place.

"The way I see it we're fifth (sixth) in the league, we're fighting for a Champions League position we haven't got any silverware yet. I'd want to keep myself out of the radar a little bit until I get to that point."

Well said, Rio.

United's players still have a mountain to climb in the race for Champions League football and should be focusing on that instead of how they celebrate.

An EFL Cup final against Southampton awaits them, of course, but there's still a large possibility they'll lose at Wembley on February 26.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms