David Luiz picked up the Man of the Match award after Chelsea’s 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield after BT Sport co-commentator Steve McManaman singled the Brazilian out as the game’s standout performer.

However, many people on social media disagreed with the former Liverpool and Real Madrid winger’s decision, despite Luiz’s superb free-kick and his effective all-round display.

Steven Gerrard, McManaman’s BT Sport colleague, also disagreed with the MOTM decision.

“He was man of the match tonight, not David Luiz,” Gerrard said, after watching highlights of N’Golo Kante’s magnificent individual performance. “Luiz scored a wonderful free-kick but Kante was man of the match.”

Kante seemed to cover every blade of grass at Anfield, he was absolutely everywhere.

Gerrard, Rio Ferdinand and Michael Ballack compared the Frenchman to the great Claude Makelele. For a defensive midfielder there can be no higher praise.

Makelele was so good he even had his own position named after him, but the ‘Makelele role’ could develop into the ‘Kante role’ at this rate.

Kante's incredible stats v Liverpool

The 25-year-old recorded some truly remarkable stats against the Reds.

He made way more tackles than any other player on the pitch…

Breaking a 2016-17 Premier League record in the process…

He had 70 touches of the ball across the pitch….

He also made five blocks, two clearances, one interception and created a goalscoring opportunity…

Kante’s heatmap wouldn’t have looked too dissimilar to this…

Kante has settled in brilliantly at Chelsea

Ahead of the match against Liverpool, Kante revealed that he’s loving life at Stamford Bridge playing under Antonio Conte - and his performances prove that he means it.

“At Leicester, the plan was to stay compact and to go forward with the ball when we counter-attacked,” the France international told Chelsea’s official website.

“At Chelsea we play in a different formation. The way I play here is to protect the back three, to control the balance of the game from midfield, and to find the attacking players in the team with my passing.

“I am happy in this position and with the way I am playing it.”

