LeBron James' mid-season request for another playmaker to be added to the Cleveland Cavaliers roster has caused quite a stir.

Just weeks after GM David Griffin moved to add sharpshooter Kyle Korver, to cover the injury of JR Smith, LeBron has asked - in no uncertain terms - for his team to add a playmaker in their rotation to bridge the gap between superstar Kyrie Irving and rookie Kay Felder.

With 14 players currently on their roster, it has been reported the team will host Mario Chalmers, Lance Stephenson and Kirk Hinrich on Wednesday with the aim of bringing an end to the on-going issue.

However, although the Cavs have few tradable assets, the team have not ruled out the possibility of trading to appease James.

It has been reported by USA Today that Deron Williams, who has been inactive for the last three games with a toe injury, is on Cleveland's radar. They are reportedly known to have enquired about the 32-year-old, three-time All-Star.

Interestingly, the Mavericks were said to be interested in Iman Shumpert during the off-season, and the swingman is seen as one of the only pieces the champions could viably move.

Williams is in the final year of a $9 million deal while Shumpert is owed $31m over the next three seasons.