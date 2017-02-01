While drawing at home to Chelsea was by no means a bad result for Liverpool, a great deal of frustration surrounded Anfield in the aftermath.

Fans had two reasons to be annoyed: Jordan Henderson ducked for David Luiz's free-kick, while Roberto Firmino missed a golden opportunity to level the scores.

Had the pair done their jobs, Liverpool might have won the game and resurrected their Premier League title challenge.

Chelsea had their own chances to win the game, of course, with Simon Mignolet brilliantly denying Diego Costa from the penalty spot in the 77th minute.

However, while a draw for the Blues was ideal given they were playing away from home, Liverpool's players will have walked off the pitch knowing it was two points dropped.

One home fan encapsulated the mood around Anfield during the latter stages of the game - and their negativity prompted a furious response from Jurgen Klopp.

Cameras captured the German shouting at the crowd when a criticism was made about his tactics, shortly after one of Liverpool's defenders played a back pass.

Klopp has now revealed exactly what he said to the fan in question and also appeared to troll them for wearing a blue jacket - the colour of Chelsea's kit.

"One back pass. We had it in the last game already," he said. "If we don't play possession football tonight then it's ping pong.

"We played high pressure so Chelsea does it smart, played a few long balls. If we do the same we all have a stiff neck after the game.

"That means we played football and sometimes you play a back pass. I then hear in this moment 'nahhh, nahhh, nahhh'.

"In the last game we actually turned the wrong moment and played a pass in this direction. So I say 'keep your nerves please'.

"I have no problem with emotion - perhaps more than I should have. But in this moment what do you want. It was just one [fan] by the way, I had eye contact with him, blue jacket - maybe that explains a lot!

"It's not important what I think but I just want to say 'please, we can be really strong' and still sometimes play a back pass."

Well played, Jurgen. If there's one way to keep a Liverpool fan quiet, it's by criticising them for wearing opposition colours. Who wears blue to a Chelsea game at Anfield anyway?

Tuesday night's draw means Liverpool remain 10 points behind Antonio Conte's side in the table, placing even greater importance on Saturday's game against Hull City.

