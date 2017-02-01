Anthony Joshua (18-0 KO18) and Wladimir Klitschko (64-4 KO53) came face-to-face in New York ahead of their highly anticipated heavyweight clash on April 29.

The fight has attracted huge interest from across the globe and Wembley is expected to play host to 90,000 spectators as the two compete for the IBF, IBO, and WBA super heavyweight titles.

Despite facing an opponent 13 years his senior, and with nearly 50 more bouts to his name, Joshua, 27, was in confident mood during the press conference at Madison Square Garden.

Speaking to Sky Sports News HQ, Joshua stated: “He (Klitschko) doesn't like mind games.

"In three years I'll be too good and in three years he'll be too old. What he says is true - this is the perfect time.

"My obsession is about life and is about me. What I have got to do to be the best me? The outcome will always naturally happen.

"Don't worry about the title. Worry about what you've got to do today, tomorrow, the next day and that title will be waiting for you.

"The fight is one under the dark lights and you go under the lights to shine, so I am looking forward to getting back in there."

Klitschko has denied playing mind games in the build up to the fight, but it will be interesting to see how the Ukrainian – who hasn’t stepped into the ring since his controversial defeat to Tyson Fury in November 2015 – responds to this latest dig.

All the build up so far has been rather respectable between the two boxers, something that doesn't usually happen before big fights.

However, as the date pulls ever closer, expect the trash talking to heat up, especially with Joshua claiming his rival doesn't like the mind games.

Let the games begin!

