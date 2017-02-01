Steven Gerrard explains why Antoine Griezmann didn’t want Man Utd move in January

Jose Mourinho revealed this week that he knows exactly who he wants to sign - and which players he wants to sell - this summer.

The Manchester United boss offloaded Memphis Depay and Morgan Schneiderlin last month and is expected to make a big-money move for Atletico Madrid’s French forward Antoine Griezmann ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

United’s iconic No. 7 shirt is free again following Memphis’s move to Lyon and Griezmann, who wears the same number for his current employers and Les Bleus, could join his close friend Paul Pogba at Old Trafford in five or six months time.

"We are more focused on the summer period,” Mourinho was quoted as saying by Goal. "I know what I want, so there is no point in me speaking about the next transfer window when we have so many matches to play, so much to fight for, so many good players to work with.

"If you ask me 'do I know what I want for the next transfer window?' yes I know. Is it possible to get? I'll try, always, to be realistic.”

Steven Gerrard, no doubt, would love to see Griezmann sign for Liverpool instead.

The Atleti star recently got the Anfield faithful excited when he praised Roberto Firmino’s second goal against Swansea City - he also tweeted about a goal Daniel Sturridge scored earlier in the campaign - but it would take an extraordinary turn of events for the left-footed forward to end up on Merseyside this summer.

Gerrard: Why Griezmann would have rejected United in January

Gerrard was speaking about the prospect of Griezmann joining the Red Devils after Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Tuesday and the retired midfielder explained why football’s newest superstar would have snubbed the chance to move to Old Trafford during the January transfer window.

“He's playing in the Champions League for Atletico Madrid," Gerrard told BT Sport, per Goal. "He's got a chance of competing for that, which they have done for the past couple of years.

"And he's probably thinking: 'Yeah, Manchester United probably is a good move, but it's still going to be there in the summer."

If United want to make Griezmann their star summer signing, there’s a good chance they’ll need to trigger the £85 million release clause in his contract.

Simeone resigned to losing Griezmann?

Atleti are desperate to keep him at the Vicente Calderon - particularly ahead of the club’s move to the Wanda Metropolitano this summer - although Diego Simeone recently admitted there’s no guarantee he’ll end up staying in the Spanish capital beyond this season.

“I don't tie anybody down, I simply keep working to continue getting better for the sake of the club,” the Argentine coach was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

“He (Griezmann) is in an extraordinary moment, is working well, has got back on the scoresheet and his form is good.

“It is normal that the best teams in the world want him. I am not surprised that the teams who are looking are the ones who can afford him.”

