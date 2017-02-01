Jose Mourinho's brutal verdict on whether Anthony Martial will start vs Hull

Anthony Martial needed to impress against Wigan in the FA Cup on Sunday - and he did just that.

A slow start at Old Trafford saw the 21-year-old make very little impact but come the second 45 minutes, he burst into life.

It was Martial's cross in the 57th minute that found Chris Smalling for Manchester United's second of the game, while he lead the counter attack that eventually saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan bag a third.

Failing to get himself on the scoresheet appeared to frustrate Martial yet two assists in a 4-0 victory shouldn't be sniffed at.

But what did Jose Mourinho make of the Frenchman's performance?

Speaking before of the game, Mourinho explained how Martial would earn a starting role against Hull City this weekend if he was "magnificent" against Wigan.

Asked how the winger dealt with being dropped for the Stoke City game last week, he said: "I don't speak with the players about how they take it.

"He will play Sunday and if he plays magnificent, he will play against Hull City in the next match. It's simple."

And so, in Mourinho's latest press conference, the Portuguese was asked whether Martial had done enough to warrant a starting role.

But rather than say yes, he gave a rather brutal response.

"Enough to be on the bench," he said, bluntly. "He has to perform better than the others who are competing for the same positions.

"His position is one where we have lots of options. Do you want me to leave Mkhitaryan out after being man of the match and playing so well as he did? I can't.

"The players pick themselves. I am just there to analyse what they do and try to be fair with them. Such a good performance, Mkhitaryan has to play. Simple."

Mkhitaryan was similarly brilliant against Wigan, but considering Martial bagged two assists, Mourinho's decision to drop him shouldn't be so clear cut.

Players of Martial's age need game time and confidence to hit top form, which he isn't currently getting at United.

Instead, the former Monaco prodigy is being given one game to impress and if he isn't up to Mourinho's high standards, he's immediately dropped.

Talk about poor man management.

