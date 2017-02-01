The stats that show Man City have made no progress under Pep Guardiola

Before this season, Pep Guardiola had been a manager for eight seasons and had won the league seven times. In the one season he did not win the title he came runner-up, but won four other cup competitions with Barcelona.

Between his exploits with the Catalan club and Bayern Munich, the former centre midfielder has become synonymous with winning and playing a particular brand of football.

When he was announced as the new Manchester City boss - several months before Manuel Pelligrini's eventual departure - it seemed like the big money project in the blue half of Manchester had finally come full circle.

City have had top-of-the-line players for many years now, but did they have a proven champion that could lead them to the European glory that the City Football Group, who own the club, dreamed of?

Guardiola represented that final step to becoming a European heavyweight. And, everything started well enough this season.

After 10 games, the Citizens sat atop of the Premier League with seven wins, two draws and one loss, a period in which they won all of their opening six games, including an away victory over Manchester United.

Now, they sit outside of the lucrative top four in fifth place and 13 points adrift of league leaders Chelsea.

So, was it worth bringing the Spaniard to the Etihad Stadium?

Guardiola’s side have an identical record to Pellegrini’s in terms of wins (13), draws (four), defeats (five) and goals scored (43) this season.

The problem, however, lies in the defence where the current side has conceded seven goals more than Pellegrini's unit - 28 compared to 21.

Seeing as Guardiola is such a bona fide winner, this is a most unusual teething process for him. Nicolas Otamendi has proven not good enough at the heart of a title-chasing defence, while John Stones is still finding the balancing act between technically-gifted prospect and an actual defender.

Factor in Vincent Kompany's ongoing fitness problems and City have regressed. If it is in the name of progress, that is one thing. But it would seem that Guardiola needs to buy more players and his current crop are not good enough. Even with his tried and trusted methods.

However, Guardiola is under no illusions that there is work to do.

“If I had the feeling that everybody is [ready] it would be boring, so when I see the games and see the review of the games I say, ‘Wow, we still have a lot to do’, and that’s why it’s nice," Guardiola asserted. "Still I have the ambition. Unfinished business. Still, I have many, many things to do.

“I think we learned a lot, we improved a lot in the beginning, and then we stopped. We stopped. I thought… maybe it looks like I’m being humble, or shy or something like that, but it was a little bit my mistake.”

