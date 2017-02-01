What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Gerrard was on punditry duty.

Steven Gerrard names the Premier League player he wouldn't like to play against

Steven Gerrard was on punditry duty for Liverpool’s 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Tuesday evening.

It’s quite a shame Gerrard’s new role as a coach at Liverpool’s academy will see him in the studio much less, for his opinions and analysis were rather insightful.

He argued his case over the free-kick that resulted in Chelsea’s goal very well and didn’t back down when Howard Webb challenged his view.

So, if it doesn’t work out for the 36-year-old as a coach or a manager, he certainly won’t be short of suitors if he does decide to return to punditry.

You’ve probably seen his reaction to Georginio Wijnaldum’s second-half equaliser, but if you haven’t, then prepare for some serious fandom.

Gerrard refused to acknowledge after the game that Liverpool’s title hopes are definitely over when probed by Jake Humphrey, despite the Reds trailing Chelsea by 10 points.

But the result definitely helped Antonio Conte’s side more than it did Liverpool. The Blues got through another difficult match unscathed, and were also assisted by Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal dropping points.

Kante was superb

Liverpool started the game on the front foot but they were unable to create enough serious chances in the second half. And when they did threaten, they often found N’Golo Kante in their way.

The diminutive midfielder was simply incredible at Anfield, registering 14 tackles and covering pretty much every blade of grass.

Gerrard: I wouldn't like to play against Kante

David Luiz was awarded the man of the match but Gerrard felt that Kante, a player he “wouldn’t like to play against”, deserved the individual accolade.

“He’s a nightmare to play against,” Gerrard told BT Sport, via the Metro. “I used to hate playing against Claude Makelele and I wouldn’t like to play against him.

“He was man of the match tonight, not David Luiz. Luiz scored a wonderful free-kick but Kante was man of the match.”

Incredible performance

Liverpool’s midfield was unable to create anything with the wall that was Kante standing in their way. According to Squawka, the Frenchman made five blocks, two clearances and an interception.

The next closest to his 14 tackles were Wijnaldum and Dejan Lovren, who made three each.

So, while Diego Costa and Eden Hazard grab the headlines, it’s worth applauding Kante for the work he does behind them.

Liverpool
Chelsea
Football
Premier League
Steven Gerrard

