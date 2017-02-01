What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Athletics

Usain Bolt.

Usain Bolt refuses to dwell on loss of Olympic medal

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Usain Bolt added to his already legendary status by completing a remarkable ‘triple triple’ of 100m, 200m, and 4x100m Olympic gold medals.

The Jamaican is considered one of the greatest sprinters of all time, and holds both the men’s 100m and 200m world records to accompany his impressive medal haul.

Bolt, however, is no longer the owner of this proud record after being stripped of the gold medal earned during Jamaica’s triumphant 4x100m relay at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, as teammate Nesta Carter tested positive for a banned stimulant.

Article continues below

The International Olympics Committee (IOC) has ordered Carter and Bolt, as well as teammates Asafa Powell and Michael Frater to return their medals last month after Carter’s sample was re-tested.

Bolt could be forgiven for being a little upset considering he's lost a medal and his special 'triple triple' tag, but he has refused to dwell on the situation.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Turns out Odell Beckham Jr. saved his best Pro Bowl moment for the warm-up

Watch: Turns out Odell Beckham Jr. saved his best Pro Bowl moment for the warm-up

Watch: A fan ran on field at Pro Bowl - Ezekiel Elliott did something brilliant

Watch: A fan ran on field at Pro Bowl - Ezekiel Elliott did something brilliant

Top RAW superstar set to turn heel soon

Top RAW superstar set to turn heel soon

Video shows emotional backstage scenes after Shane McMahon's Mania match

Video shows emotional backstage scenes after Shane McMahon's Mania match

Liverpool fans are furious with what Jordan Henderson did at David Luiz's goal

Liverpool fans are furious with what Jordan Henderson did at David Luiz's goal

Chelsea fans can't believe what Hazard did after Costa's missed penalty [Tweets]

Chelsea fans can't believe what Hazard did after Costa's missed penalty [Tweets]

He has said: "Initially I was disappointed, of course, but in life, things happen. I'm not sad... I'm just waiting to see what's going to happen but I gave up my medal."

Bolt has also commented on his reputation in athletics considering the loss of a gold medal, but he doesn’t believe his reputation will be tarnished despite having to hand back one of his medals.

He added: "I think I've still accomplished a lot - it hasn't changed what I have done throughout my career, I have worked hard and pushed and done things that no-one has done before."

GQ Men Of The Year Party - Arrivals

Carter, 31, has confirmed he will be appealing the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), but as it stands, Trinidad and Tobago have been awarded the gold medal for the event some eight years later. 

We will now wait and see whether Bolt decides to enter the 2020 Olympics, just so he could have another shot at earning the 'triple triple' tag.

Will Usain Bolt be at the 2020 Olympic Games? Have YOUR say below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Olympics
Commonwealth Games
Athletics
Tyson Gay
Usain Bolt
Team GB

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again