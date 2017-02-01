At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Usain Bolt added to his already legendary status by completing a remarkable ‘triple triple’ of 100m, 200m, and 4x100m Olympic gold medals.

The Jamaican is considered one of the greatest sprinters of all time, and holds both the men’s 100m and 200m world records to accompany his impressive medal haul.

Bolt, however, is no longer the owner of this proud record after being stripped of the gold medal earned during Jamaica’s triumphant 4x100m relay at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, as teammate Nesta Carter tested positive for a banned stimulant.

The International Olympics Committee (IOC) has ordered Carter and Bolt, as well as teammates Asafa Powell and Michael Frater to return their medals last month after Carter’s sample was re-tested.

Bolt could be forgiven for being a little upset considering he's lost a medal and his special 'triple triple' tag, but he has refused to dwell on the situation.

He has said: "Initially I was disappointed, of course, but in life, things happen. I'm not sad... I'm just waiting to see what's going to happen but I gave up my medal."

Bolt has also commented on his reputation in athletics considering the loss of a gold medal, but he doesn’t believe his reputation will be tarnished despite having to hand back one of his medals.

He added: "I think I've still accomplished a lot - it hasn't changed what I have done throughout my career, I have worked hard and pushed and done things that no-one has done before."

Carter, 31, has confirmed he will be appealing the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), but as it stands, Trinidad and Tobago have been awarded the gold medal for the event some eight years later.

We will now wait and see whether Bolt decides to enter the 2020 Olympics, just so he could have another shot at earning the 'triple triple' tag.

