Football

Nicolas Anelka.

Nicolas Anelka has a new role with a seriously random club

Nicolas Anelka is certainly one of the most legendary forward's in the history of the Premier League.

After bursting on the scene with Arsenal in the late 1990's and helping the Gunners to the double in 1998 - a side that also featured the prolific Ian Wright and genius Dennis Bergkamp in their frontline - the Frenchman would then move to Real Madrid and win the Champions League.

He would make his way back to the Premier League via Paris Saint-Germain with Liverpool on-loan and then Manchester City. However, he would depart again to Fenerbache before Bolton brought him in from the cold back in 2006.

Under Sam Allardyce, Anelka was a man reborn and earned himself a move to Chelsea where he enjoyed a fruitful stint and the longest spell at one club in his entire career - and that was still only four seasons.

He won the Premier League and two F.A. Cups during his time at Stamford Bridge and won the Premier League's Golden Boot during the 2008-09 season.

Trips to China, India, a Serie A title with Juventus and a brief, yet controversial spell with West Brom filled the winter of his career before he called it a day in 2015.

Still, after racking up 125 Premier League goals in his career and being one of only 25 men to score a ton or more in England's top-flight, Le Sulk has plenty of expertise to offer.

Although not normally considered the most affable and approachable soul during his career, Anelka's latest career move requires him to be just those traits.

Chelsea v Portsmouth - Premier League

The 69-time France international has joined Dutch side Roda JC as a consultant in a bid to help their scoring woes. The Eredivisie side sits second-bottom in the league and have scored a measly 12 goals in 20 games so far this season and have only won twice.

How much Anelka can help Roda's strikers in their bid to prevent relegation to the Dutch second tier is up for debate, but the struggling outfit is obviously desperate to try anything at this juncture.

We can't imagine they had the money or the pull to bring in a proven goalscorer in January, so it's down to Anelka to help their current crop of strikers.

