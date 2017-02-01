In typical Simon Mignolet fashion, the Belgium shot-stopper managed to be both the hero and villain during Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Tuesday night.

The Blues opened the scoring through David Luiz, whose pinpoint free-kick sailed over the wall and into the bottom-left corner, courtesy of the post.

But while the Brazilian's effort was fantastic, Mignolet was blamed for being caught completely off guard as he organised Liverpool's defence.

It must be said, though, that Jordan Henderson could have prevented Luiz's free-kick had he stood his ground and not ducked in the wall.

Mignolet then made up for his blunder in the 76th minute by brilliantly saving Diego Costa's penalty, which would have given Chelsea a 2-1 lead.

DAVID LUIZ'S FREE-KICK

DIEGO COSTA'S PENALTY

Speaking after the game on BT Sport, Steven Gerrard slammed Mignolet for not being ready for Luiz's free-kick.

"Simon Mignolet surely after the game is going to hold his hands up," he said, per Goal. "He's not ready, he's not set, he's trying to push his back line out when he should have his eye on the free-kick taker.

"Because the whistle clearly gets blown, everyone can hear it. And Simon's just in no man's land, he's concentrating on something he shouldn't really be concentrating on.

"He's trying to line up when he should leave that to the lads themselves and focus on the free kick taker. So Simon's at fault for the goal."

Mignolet has since revealed what really happened in the mix up for Luiz's free-kick, though Liverpool fans might find his explanation hard to believe.

"I didn't hear the whistle and then he (Luiz) hits it early," he told BT Sport in a post-match interview.

"It is a difficult feeling because it was a good free-kick in the end but you want to give yourself a chance of saving it in the end and that didn't happen today."

As a professional goalkeeper, Mignolet should be able to organise his defenders way before the referee blows his whistle, let alone hear it.

If Gerrard can hear the whistle way up in the commentry box, so should Mignolet 20 yards away.

