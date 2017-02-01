Simon Mignolet wasn’t the only Liverpool player who was slammed by supporters on social media for David Luiz’s free-kick on Tuesday night.

The Belgian goalkeeper was in the process of positioning both his wall and himself when Luiz fired home his unstoppable strike midway through the first half.

Mignolet has received most of the criticism for the goal - and deservedly so - although some of the Reds’ faithful were also angry with Jordan Henderson’s involvement (or, rather, his lack of).

Replays showed that Henderson probably could have done more to get in the way of Luiz’s fizzing effort.

Some fans even believe their captain deliberately ducked in order to avoid a whack in the face.

Steven Gerrard would never have ducked

Steven Gerrard is someone who would always put his body on the line for the Merseyside outfit whenever he played for his beloved boyhood club.

The Anfield legend, however, defended the man who succeeded him as Liverpool captain while discussing the free-kick.

Gerrard: Why Henderson didn't jump

Gerrard believes Henderson may have been told not to jump while defending free-kicks by Jurgen Klopp.

“I think they’ve been told not to jump,” Gerrard told BT Sport viewers. “I don’t think the wall could do anything about that.”

Skip to 11.45 in the video…

And the footage suggests Gerrard might have a point.

Henderson, Roberto Firmino and Adam Lallana all stood stationary as Luiz sent the ball over their heads and into the back of the net.

More low free-kicks are being scored

There have been plenty of examples in recent years of talented free-kick takers hitting the ball low and hard underneath a wall.

During a recent international match between Brazil and Argentina, Marcelo was spotted crouching down behind his teammates in the wall to prevent Lionel Messi scoring with a low strike.

Perhaps Klopp, instead of getting his wall to keep their feet on the ground at all times, should introduce similar tactics.

Is Gerrard being too kind on Henderson?

Or maybe - just maybe - Gerrard was being overly kind to Henderson on this occasion.

