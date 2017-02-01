What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Henderson.

Steven Gerrard explains why Jordan Henderson failed to block David Luiz’s free-kick

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Simon Mignolet wasn’t the only Liverpool player who was slammed by supporters on social media for David Luiz’s free-kick on Tuesday night.

The Belgian goalkeeper was in the process of positioning both his wall and himself when Luiz fired home his unstoppable strike midway through the first half.

Mignolet has received most of the criticism for the goal - and deservedly so - although some of the Reds’ faithful were also angry with Jordan Henderson’s involvement (or, rather, his lack of).

Article continues below

Replays showed that Henderson probably could have done more to get in the way of Luiz’s fizzing effort.

Some fans even believe their captain deliberately ducked in order to avoid a whack in the face.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: A fan ran on field at Pro Bowl - Ezekiel Elliott did something brilliant

Watch: A fan ran on field at Pro Bowl - Ezekiel Elliott did something brilliant

Watch: Tom Brady's emotional response when 7-year-old asks who his hero is

Watch: Tom Brady's emotional response when 7-year-old asks who his hero is

Top RAW superstar set to turn heel soon

Top RAW superstar set to turn heel soon

Six competitors announced for the Elimination Chamber

Six competitors announced for the Elimination Chamber

Chelsea fans can't believe what Hazard did after Costa's missed penalty [Tweets]

Chelsea fans can't believe what Hazard did after Costa's missed penalty [Tweets]

Liverpool fans are furious with what Jordan Henderson did at David Luiz's goal

Liverpool fans are furious with what Jordan Henderson did at David Luiz's goal

Steven Gerrard would never have ducked

Steven Gerrard is someone who would always put his body on the line for the Merseyside outfit whenever he played for his beloved boyhood club.

FBL-ENG-PR-WEST BROM-MAN UTD

The Anfield legend, however, defended the man who succeeded him as Liverpool captain while discussing the free-kick.

Gerrard: Why Henderson didn't jump

Gerrard believes Henderson may have been told not to jump while defending free-kicks by Jurgen Klopp.

“I think they’ve been told not to jump,” Gerrard told BT Sport viewers. “I don’t think the wall could do anything about that.”

Skip to 11.45 in the video…

And the footage suggests Gerrard might have a point.

Henderson, Roberto Firmino and Adam Lallana all stood stationary as Luiz sent the ball over their heads and into the back of the net.

p1b7sq3tmt1u0t1eeh1t6b1cut1rctb.jpg

More low free-kicks are being scored

There have been plenty of examples in recent years of talented free-kick takers hitting the ball low and hard underneath a wall.

During a recent international match between Brazil and Argentina, Marcelo was spotted crouching down behind his teammates in the wall to prevent Lionel Messi scoring with a low strike.

Perhaps Klopp, instead of getting his wall to keep their feet on the ground at all times, should introduce similar tactics.

Is Gerrard being too kind on Henderson?

Or maybe - just maybe - Gerrard was being overly kind to Henderson on this occasion.

Liverpool v Chelsea - Premier League

Did Jordan Henderson bottle it? Have your say by leaving a comment below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Jordan Henderson
Football
Premier League

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again