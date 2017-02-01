Wladimir Klitschko is expecting his heavyweight fight for both the IBF and WBA title against Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium on April 29 to have an "amazing outcome".

This will be the first time the two heavyweight champions have met in a ring, and both will be hoping to come out of it with the IBF and WBA titles in front of the unprecedented 90,000 fans watching.

It will be an interesting fight, no doubt, as Klitschko will have turned 41 by the time he faces unbeaten Joshua.

Article continues below

If the Ukrainian wins the contest, he will be the second oldest boxer to have won the heavyweight championship.

Besting Joshua will be tough, however, despite Klitschko's glittering career which has seen him win 64 fights, losing only four.

Article continues below

Despite this, Klitschko is feeling confident: "I am obsessed with my goal to become a three-time world champion in the biggest arena I have ever fought.

"There are a lot of questions that need to be answered, not with words but with the fists. As a fan, I am looking forward to this fight as well.

"As a fighter, I am going to stand in the ring because I have I have got the best place by the way, so right in the middle".

It's nice to see that Klitschko is looking forward to the fight from a boxing fan's perspective, as it is going to be huge.

"To see two Olympic champions fight each other, the former champion and the current champion, it is something that people are looking forward to and I believe the outcome of the fight will be amazing".

Klitschko's friendly approach to the fight is interesting, too.

Usually, boxers are hyping themselves up, throwing insults at each other in order to whip the viewing public into a frenzy. This fight is different, however.

The old guard up against the young sensation. The sell-out 90,000 strong crowd says it all.

"I will rely on my experience and will train accordingly. I will do everything that is needed to get healthy and ready for April 29. I wish Joshua the same thing. Soon we're going to get to the camp and get ready".

It sounds like Klitschko is excited by the prospect of this massive fight at Wembley, and who isn't? It's probably the biggest boxing event of the year.

Who do you think will win in front of the 90,000 fans at Wembley? Let us know in the comments.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms