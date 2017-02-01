What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

The fight between Klitschko and Joshua promises fireworks.

Wladimir Klitschko makes predictions regarding Anthony Joshua bout at Wembley

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Wladimir Klitschko is expecting his heavyweight fight for both the IBF and WBA title against Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium on April 29 to have an "amazing outcome".

This will be the first time the two heavyweight champions have met in a ring, and both will be hoping to come out of it with the IBF and WBA titles in front of the unprecedented 90,000 fans watching.

It will be an interesting fight, no doubt, as Klitschko will have turned 41 by the time he faces unbeaten Joshua.

Article continues below

If the Ukrainian wins the contest, he will be the second oldest boxer to have won the heavyweight championship.

Besting Joshua will be tough, however, despite Klitschko's glittering career which has seen him win 64 fights, losing only four.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: A fan ran on field at Pro Bowl - Ezekiel Elliott did something brilliant

Watch: A fan ran on field at Pro Bowl - Ezekiel Elliott did something brilliant

Watch: Tom Brady's emotional response when 7-year-old asks who his hero is

Watch: Tom Brady's emotional response when 7-year-old asks who his hero is

Top RAW superstar set to turn heel soon

Top RAW superstar set to turn heel soon

Six competitors announced for the Elimination Chamber

Six competitors announced for the Elimination Chamber

Chelsea fans can't believe what Hazard did after Costa's missed penalty [Tweets]

Chelsea fans can't believe what Hazard did after Costa's missed penalty [Tweets]

Liverpool fans are furious with what Jordan Henderson did at David Luiz's goal

Liverpool fans are furious with what Jordan Henderson did at David Luiz's goal

Despite this, Klitschko is feeling confident: "I am obsessed with my goal to become a three-time world champion in the biggest arena I have ever fought.

"There are a lot of questions that need to be answered, not with words but with the fists. As a fan, I am looking forward to this fight as well.

"As a fighter, I am going to stand in the ring because I have I have got the best place by the way, so right in the middle".

It's nice to see that Klitschko is looking forward to the fight from a boxing fan's perspective, as it is going to be huge.

Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko Press Conference

"To see two Olympic champions fight each other, the former champion and the current champion, it is something that people are looking forward to and I believe the outcome of the fight will be amazing".

Klitschko's friendly approach to the fight is interesting, too.

Usually, boxers are hyping themselves up, throwing insults at each other in order to whip the viewing public into a frenzy. This fight is different, however.

The old guard up against the young sensation. The sell-out 90,000 strong crowd says it all.

BOXING-US-UK-UKR-JOSHUA-KLITSCHKO-PRESSER

"I will rely on my experience and will train accordingly. I will do everything that is needed to get healthy and ready for April 29. I wish Joshua the same thing. Soon we're going to get to the camp and get ready".

It sounds like Klitschko is excited by the prospect of this massive fight at Wembley, and who isn't? It's probably the biggest boxing event of the year.

Who do you think will win in front of the 90,000 fans at Wembley? Let us know in the comments.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Wladamir Klitschko
David Haye
Boxing
Muhammad Ali

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again