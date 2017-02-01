Video: Diego Costa approached Simon Mignolet after penalty miss

Antonio Conte was pleased to leave Anfield with a point after his side battled to a 1-1 draw against Liverpool last night.

The result leaves Chelsea with a nine point lead at the top of the Premier League. That’s no bigger than it was before Tuesday, but, more significantly, it’s another game that can be ticked off the list of remaining fixtures.

And with Tottenham Hotspur drawing at bottom-placed Sunderland Arsenal suffering an embarrassing defeat against Watford, Conte has yet more reasons to be happy with the draw.

“I’m pleased,” the Italian said afterwards, via the Evening Standard. “We must be happy with the result and the performance because it is not easy to play away at Liverpool."

But let’s not forget that Chelsea had the chance to win the game.

Joel Matip was adjudged to have fouled Diego Costa inside the box with 15 minutes remaining. The Spain international got to his feet but his penalty was saved by Simon Mignolet.

It was the only sour note for Chelsea. Had Costa scored and the Blues held on, their nine-point lead would have turned into an 11-point lead - even the chasing pack would have considered that unassailable.

"It's a pity Diego Costa missed the penalty because he played very well,” Conte added. Clearly, the Italian realises the golden opportunity his striker squandered.

Video: Mignolet saves Costa's penalty

But Costa wasn’t entirely dismayed by his miss. He was spotted congratulating Mignolet after his save in a nice show of sportsmanship.

Liverpool fans loved Mignolet's reaction

See Mignolet’s reaction? He wanted nothing to do with Costa’s attempts to be cordial. And Liverpool fans loved it.

Others commended Costa's gesture

Next time, Diego, just score. Then you’ll be spared the embarrassment of being blanked by someone who has already saved your penalty.

