In an effort to promote sustainability and cut down on costs for the games, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic medals will be made out of recycled metals taken from mobile phones and other electronic devices.

This was decided after costs for hosting the Olympics skyrocketed.

Organisers for the world's biggest sporting event are hoping to gather eight tonnes of metal altogether from old mobile phones and electrical appliances donated by the good folks of Japan.

Article continues below

This will be enough to create all 5,000 medals up for grabs across the Olympic and Paralympic games.

Switching to recycled metals for the Olympic medals is a smart move on a lot of fronts.

Article continues below

Not only does it help the environment and save a lot of money, but the donations will help the whole Japanese population feel involved in the Games.

Thoughts shared by Tokyo 2020's Sports Director Koji Murofushi, who said: "There's quite a limit on the resources of our earth, and so recycling these things and giving them a new use will make us all think about the environment.

"Having a project that allows all the people of Japan to take part in creating the medals that will be hung around athletes' necks is really good.

"It will become quite a big memory for children, who think that something they gave may have been part of creating those medals."

All Olympic medals should be made out of recycled metals from donated sources. People will be even keener for the Games as they have played a small part in the creation of them, money will be spared, and the environment will do better off it.

This move also means that the medals will be made out of metals corresponding to their colour for the first time since 1912.

Gold medals, for example, have not been solid gold since Stockholm's Olympic Games in 1912, with last year's gold medals in Rio carrying less than two percent gold in total, due to the vast expense of the precious metal.

Of course, relying on donations of old electrical appliances has its risks, but if they successfully pull it off, Tokyo 2020 could be the greenest Olympic Games in a long time.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms