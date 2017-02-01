The attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar are, quite possibly, the greatest three-man attack in the history of football.

Certainly, Lionel Messi will go down as one of, if not the greatest player of all-time. But as part of MSN, they have led Barcelona to a new era of dominance.

Although the public would readily assume that their skill and goalscoring prowess are the core ingredients to their success, it would appear that their ability to push each other is vital, too.

The Catalan club has a Copa del Rey first-leg clash with Atletico Madrid tonight and whoever comes out on top of this clash has a fantastic chance of winning the whole competition after Real Madrid's exit.

The other semi-final is contested between Alaves and Celta Vigo, but with Barca and Atletico battling inside the top four in La Liga, it's also a chance to gain a mental advantage over a rival.

However, Barca will only emerge victorious if they are all on the same page and working together.

It seems as though one thing Suarez does not like is a slacker, and after Neymar turned up late for training yesterday, the Uruguayan striker gave his Brazilian counterpart a lengthy piece of his mind.

Messi's reaction is notable. After initially engaging with Neymar, he quickly let his two teammates get on with their spat as he lingered on the outskirts.

Barca currently trails Real Madrid by four points in La Liga and have played a game more. Many believe that MSN hasn't reached the heights that they did last season, but the trio have scored over 300 goals since they started playing together in 2014.

Suarez scored his 100th goal in Barca colours in 124 outings earlier this month and has been a raging success since switching Liverpool for Catalonia.

Conversely, questions have been raised about Neymar's personal form this season due to his lack of goals. The Samba star has five goals in 16 league games this term as opposed to the 24 he managed in 24 last season, but he weighed in with plenty of assists.

Maybe he'd score more goals if he got to training on time.

