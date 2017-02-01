England's chances of winning and defending the Six Nations title are looking good, and preferred fullback Mike Brown is looking to a surprise sportsman for inspiration.

Going into the tournament on an impressive unbeaten streak, and considering they are the current holders, it should be no surprise that Eddie Jones' men are being heavily backed to win the Six Nations once again.

However, Brown and co. know they will need to be at their best in order to retain that famous trophy.

Article continues below

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Brown has revealed how he has some unusual inspiration going into the campaign.

He is, in fact, using Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Article continues below

It's a big year for the 31-year-old, with the Six Nations fast approaching, the potential to play for the British and Irish Lions, and his personal mission to rescue wheelchair rugby after it had its £2.9 million funding removed by UK Sport.

You need inspiration when you're taking on mammoth tasks such as these.

Mike Brown's comes from none other than Manchester United's Ibrahimovic.

Although it may seem to the casual observer that Brown is in the latter stages of his career, he still remains England's go-to fullback despite the emergence of the likes of Anthony Watson, Elliot Daly, and Alex Lozowski.

Brown feels in a good way before England's Six Nations defence begins on Saturday, and he puts this down in some way to the inspiration of Zlatan.

He said: “I’m in great nick, I feel I’m getting better all the time.

“As a United fan, I see what Zlatan is doing [at Manchester United] and he’s 35.

“He says, 'You’re older but you’re not OLD' and that’s how I see it too. I’ve still got a lot of time ahead of me".

Despite this inspiration, Brown has acquired the assistance of Margot Wells in order to increase his speed, who helped her husband Allan Wells become Olympic 100m champion.

Brown has also looked to Jonny Wilkinson for help: “Wilko has been unbelievable for me.

“He has had a huge effect on my kicking and my all-round game. I’ve offered to pay him but he says he just loves working with people who want to improve".

Brown has been known for his fiery temper for much of his career, and says that he still has that in his locker, if needs be.

“I still have that in-your-face style if I need it”.

With this attitude, England rugby fans should look forward to what Brown can bring to his team when it comes to the Six Nations.

Who do you think will win the Six Nations? Do you think Mike Brown is the right fullback for Eddie Jones at the Six Nations? Sound off in the comments.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms