There may not be two teammates who enjoy playing with each other as much as Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan.

The Toronto Raptors' stars are friends both on and off the court and their bromance has been well-documented over the years.

However, on Tuesday night, a moment that perfectly encapsulates their friendship was captured on camera.

It all started with Lowry, who hit an impressive game-winning shot, which can be seen below, in overtime to help the Raptors take down the New Orleans Pelicans at home:

Lowry finished with 33 points and 10 assists to lead the Raptors to the victory. DeRozan missed the game with an ankle injury.

However, as seen below, even though DeRozan didn't suit up for the game, he was still waiting to congratulate his friend in the tunnel once Lowry had finished all his on-court media obligations:

After the two exchange a hug, Lowry tells DeRozan he almost celebrated with the famous Sam Cassell "Onions" dance, which would have likely led to a fine from the NBA. Still, that would have been fun to watch and it's safe to say DeRozan would have supported his friend's choice.

The win improved the Raptors to 30-19, half a game behind the Boston Celtics for second place in the Eastern Conference. Toronto trails the No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers by three games.

DeRozan's ankle injury isn't expected to keep him out much longer, so the Raptors should be back to full strength soon and could make a run at the struggling Cavaliers for the top spot in the East.