federer wawrinka.

The incredible moment of sportsmanship between Stan Wawrinka and Roger Federer

We’ve only just entered February but Roger Federer’s victory over his old rival Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open final will be a serious contender for best sporting moment of 2017.

The Swiss star, 35, won 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3 to claim his fifth Melbourne title and his first Grand Slam since Wimbledon back in 2012.

It was Federer’s 18th Grand Slam in total and the wider sporting world has been paying tribute to arguably the best tennis player of all time over the past few days.

Federer beat his compatriot Stan Wawrinka in the semi-finals after a five-set thriller.

He took the first two sets (7-5, 6-3) before Wawrinka pulled it back to 2-2 after winning the next two sets (1-6, 4-6).

However, Federer had enough in the tank to book his place in the final, winning the fifth and final set 6-3.

TENNIS-AUS-OPEN

Watch: The incredible moment of sportsmanship

If Federer’s victory over Nadal is a contender for best sporting moment of the year, then this incredible moment during the match between Federer v Wawrinka will be on 2017’s list for best moment of sportsmanship.

Federer was 2-1 up after three sets played, and 2-2 on games in the fourth, when Wawrinka did something you rarely see in elite professional tennis.

TENNIS-AUS-OPEN

Federer served and the ball was called out, but Wawrinka saw that it caught the line.

He subsequently told his opponent to challenge the call and earned a thank you - not to mention a round of applause from the crowd - for showing incredible fairness at such a pivotal moment in the match.

Karma failed to reward Wawrinka

“Good sportsmanship from Wawrinka to concede the first point of the game after a Fed shot is wrongly called out and then shown to be in by Hawkeye,” read the Telegraph’s live blog. “Stan got a touch on the ball but it was minimal and he accepts the call made no difference to him. Stan instantly regrets the generosity as he sprays a couple of errors to give Federer two break points. And though he saves the first one, Stan nets a backhand to give Federer the break!

“The fourth seed then slams his racket to the ground in frustration and gets a code violation warning. He has absolutely smashed that to smithereens.”

2017 Australian Open - Day 11

Unfortunately, karma didn’t reward Wawrinka for his honesty on this particular occasion.

