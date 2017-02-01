Diego Costa missed the chance to give Chelsea a 2-1 lead against Liverpool - and effectively end the title race, had the Blues held on - by missing a penalty.

The Spain international won the spot-kick but he saw his tame effort saved by Simon Mignolet. Chelsea eventually had to settle for a point.

Eden Hazard is the designated penalty-taker but he was taken off minutes before Chelsea were awarded the penalty.

Of course, Antonio Conte can’t predict the future; he wasn’t to know his team would win a penalty. But one imagines Hazard, who has scored his two penalties this season, would have had a better chance of converting from 12 yards.

Yet there’s an interesting case to be made for Costa’s spot-kick being retaken.

Video: Mignolet saves Costa's penalty

It possibly should have been retaken

Now, we dread to even imagine Jurgen Klopp’s reaction had Mark Clattenburg pointed to the spot again. The fourth official would have received more than just a short earful from the German.

But Law 14 of the game, as included in the FA’s rule book, suggests the penalty should have been taken again.

Why? Because Dejan Lovren was encroaching the penalty area before the ball was struck.

What does Law 14 state?

Law 14 states that if a defending player encroaches before the ball is in play and the penalty is missed, the penalty must be retaken.

So Lovren might have got away with one last night.

Here’s Law 14 in its entirety.

The outcome wasn't affected

It’s probably a relief to everyone’s sanity that Clattenburg missed Lovren’s misdemeanour. Ultimately, it didn’t affect the outcome of the penalty and Chelsea still left with a point that helps their title hopes.

Fortunately Antonio Conte doesn’t seem like the type to kick up a fuss.

Conte: I'm proud of my players

The Italian was pleased to leave with a point that keeps Chelsea nine points ahead of their nearest rivals.

“I am pleased, for sure, for the performance of our players, because it is not easy to play against Liverpool in this moment after three defeats,” he said, via the Liverpool Echo.

“It is not easy to play in this atmosphere. I was a footballer, and I know that when you play in this type of atmosphere it is very difficult. So for this reason I am very proud of my players, and for the personality that they showed me.”

Should Chelsea have retaken the penalty - or is it really inconsequential? Let us know in the comments section below!

