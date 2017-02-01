Despite recording a goal and assist against Real Sociedad on Sunday, Cristiano Ronaldo was still subjected to whistles by Real Madrid fans at the Bernabeu.

Few others in world football are as heavily criticised as the Portuguese, who was quickly turned on by the home support because of a few poor touches and passes.

Ronaldo soon responded by setting up Mateo Kovacic for Los Blancos' opener but only after angrily gesticulating at the crowd.

According to Sport, in footage you can see below, Ronaldo shouted "Hijos de puta" towards the stands, which loosely translates to "motherf*****s" in Spanish.

Kovacic then turned provider for Ronaldo just before the hour mark, further silencing the crowd's whistles.

RONALDO CURSES REAL'S FANS

Such abuse appears to be taking its toll on Ronaldo after Keylor Navas revealed what the 31-year-old has said to teammates - namely Sergio Ramos - about the way he's treated.

Speaking to radio show El Larguero, per ESPN, he said: "What Cristiano tells us, and what he says to [Sergio] Ramos, the skipper, is that he loves all the fans.

"It hurts him that they whistle him, but he knows the [majority of the] fans support him. He always tries to help the team with goals.

"He is committed to this club and wants to win trophies, as we all do, to make our fans happy.

"These things happen. I was new and it took me by surprise [at first]. In the end the team is much stronger when the players and fans are united.

"When the fans support us it gives us a boost. That is what we want."

Ronaldo's undying love for Real Madrid fans persists despite the fact they 'hurt' him and jump on his back every time he makes the slightest error.

What's most confusing is how those whistling do so in the knowledge that Los Blancos are top of La Liga and cruising - so what is there to complain about?

A player of Ronaldo's quality is always going to be under pressure to perform, but judging every mistake could ultimately work against Zinedine Zidane's side in the long run.

